'Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Paternity Results Are In, 'Y&R' Fans Worry The Results Were Switched

Chrissie Massey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZzDL_0kwL3dIN00
Sally Spectra's paternity tests are in. Adam is the father, but the 'Y&R fans worry that someone could have tampered with the result.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) knows the identity of her baby's dad. She Knows Soaps reported that the paternity test revealed that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is the baby's dad, which means Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is the only probable dad.

While the paternity test revealed Adam was the dad, many Y&R viewers can't help but speculate that someone tampered with the test. With only Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case), Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), and Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) knowing about her pregnancy, the possible suspects in a paternity test tamper is small.

Would Victoria Switch The Paternity Results?

Victoria vowed to support her brother and his relationship with Sally. She seemed genuine, but she could have switched the result to saying Adam is the dad. She probably thought she was helping Nick by removing the life-long tie to Sally.

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that while Victoria could have the motive to switch the paternity result, it's unlikely she would do it. She's been preoccupied with the Tucker McCall (Trevor St John) acquisition, giving her little time to sneak off to the lab to fix the test result.

Can We Trust Adam Is The Dad?

So far, the test result was not tampered with, and Adam is the father. Sally's relationship with Nick will likely face significant roadblocks as Adam refuses to be shut out of her pregnancy and baby's life.

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Adam and Sally will bond over their baby, leaving Nick the outsider. It won't happen overnight, but the writers seem intent on eventually putting Sally and Adam together.

Y&R fans, do you think someone tampered with Sally's paternity result? Who do you want to see Sally with? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Remember to follow me to read more of my TV spoilers, news, and casting updates!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# YR# Young and the Restless# Soap Opera# TV# Spoilers

Comments / 1

Published by

Chrissie has spent the last two decades writing online for publications, such as Celeb Dirty Laundry, Soap Opera Spy, Yahoo News, and Inquisitr. She focuses on true crime, TV spoilers, and trending news.

Wichita, KS
4K followers

More from Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Victoria Fights For Nate-- Declares War On His Relationship With Elena

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) will fight for Nate Hastings, Jr (Sean Dominic), pushing the former surgeon to end his relationship with Elena Dawson (Brytini Sarpy). She Knows Soaps reports that Victoria will question Nate about his commitment to his relationship with Elena after they cross the boss/employee line yet again.

Read full story
15 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas' Heartfelt Apology Stuns Brooke, Designer Vows To Change His Life

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will realize during the week of February 27 that it's time for him to apologize to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for framing her for the CPS call that ended her marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). She Knows Soaps reports that Wednesday, March 1, Thomas will give Brooke a heartfelt apology and ask for her forgiveness.

Read full story
1 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Weekly Spoilers: Jack Proposes To Diane--Nick's Promise To Sally--Chelsea's New Idea

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of February 27 tease that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will ask Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) to marry him. She Knows Soaps reports that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will make a promise to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

Read full story
17 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Summer Learns Of Sally's Pregnancy-- Plots With Nikki To Break Nick/Sally Up

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of February 27 tease that Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) discovers that her dad, Nick Newman's (Joshua Morrow) girlfriend, Sally Spectra (Sally Spectra), is pregnant with her uncle, Adam Newman's (Mark Grossman) baby. She Knows Soaps reports this bombshell stuns Summer, leaving her to plot to destroy Nick's relationship with Sally.

Read full story
15 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Weekly Spoilers: Steffy Makes A Difficult Decision -- Thomas Apologizes To Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of February 27 tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make a difficult decision regarding Hope For The Future. She Knows Soaps reports that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) asks Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) to forgive him for framing her for the CPS call.

Read full story
5 comments

Celebrity Trainer Jillian Michaels Warns Of Unpleasant Side Effects With Ozempic, 'Try Diet And Exercise Instead'

Celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels, 48, is sounding off about the diabetic drug, Ozempic being used as a weight loss aid. Yahoo News reported that the former Biggest Loser coach believes that Ozempic is not a healthy way to lose weight.

Read full story
147 comments

'Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Steffy Cuts Hope's Line, Hope For The Future Pays The Price For Losing Thomas

The hits keep coming for Hope Logan. Steffy Forrester cuts her line completely after losing Thomas Forrester as the lead designer.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Hope For The Future line is in serious trouble. She Knows Soaps reports that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) makes the difficult decision to cut Hope Logan's (Annika Noelle) line completely to cut the cost and strengthen Forrester Creations.

Read full story
14 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Tom Sizemore Suffers Brain Aneurysm--'Natural Born Killers' Actor Rushed To Hospital And In Critical Condition

Tom Sizemore, 61, had a major health setback, and now the Natural Born Killers actor is fighting for his life. TMZ reported that on Saturday at 2 am, the actor collapsed in his home after having a brain aneurysm. The actor's manager, Charles Lago, said the actor was hanging out with friends at his Los Angeles home when he suffered a brain aneurysm and collapsed to the floor.

Read full story
4 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Heather's Return Could End In A Funeral -- Rumors of Paul's Death Ignite

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom) returned to Genoa City to tell Daniel Romalotti, Jr (Michael Graziadei) in person that she wanted to end their relationship. She thought a visit to GC would be good for Lucy Romalottli (Lily Brooks O'Briant) to visit with her dad.

Read full story
37 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Phyllis and Jeremy Team Up Against Diane -- Genoa City Outsiders Fall In Love

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) returned to Genoa City to destroy Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). She Knows Soaps reported that Phyllis Summers' (Michelle Stafford) chat with Jeremy rattled her. She realized that Jeremy had returned to Genoa City to settle a score.

Read full story
10 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Finn Doesn't Want Custody of Douglas -- 'Sinn' Marriage Hits Tough Times

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that John 'Finn' Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) could face tough times as they disagree about Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). She Knows Soaps reported that the B&B writers gave the first clue that the lovebirds would face martial trouble on Wednesday, February 15.

Read full story
29 comments

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo Talks Her Exit And 'Final Episode'

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo's time on the ABC medical drama as a series regular is coming to an end when the show returns from winter break on Thursday, February 23. She Knows Soaps reported that this won't be the last time we see Pompeo, but the episode titled I'll Follow the Sun will be her final appearance " for a while."

Read full story

Ryan Seacrest Exits 'Live With Kelly and Ryan,' Mark Consuleos Named New Co-Host

Live with Kelly and Ryan will be getting a new (ish) co-host, as Ryan Seacrest is stepping down after six years on the show. Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuleos, will be the new co-host. Hollywood Reporter revealed that the network plans to rebrand the show, Live with Kelly and Mark.

Read full story

British Author, J.K. Rowling Claims She's 'Misunderstood, Not Transphobic'

Harry Potter's writer, J.K. Rowling made waves on social media in recent years for making a series of comments some people deem as anti-trans. Yahoo News reports that the author is speaking about her experience on a new podcast,TheWitch Trials Of J.K. Rowling.

Read full story
2 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sheila Can't Resist Deacon--Liam Rages At Thomas Over Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Tuesday, February 14 tease that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will share a steamy kiss with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). She Knows Soaps reports that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will confront Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) about putting Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) in this impossible position.

Read full story
3 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers': Victoria Pushes Nate To Run Tucker's Company -- Cuts Adam Out Enraging Victor

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) will push for Nate Hastings, Jr (Sean Dominic) to run Tucker McCall's (Trevor St John) company instead of Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

Read full story
14 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Learns Deacon Hide Sheila In His Apartment -- Hope's Life Unravels

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will find a way to blow up Hope Logan's (Annika Noelle) life after she refused to work with him on her line, Hope For The Future. She Knows Soaps reported that Thomas learns that Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) allowed Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) to hide in his apartment for months, while everyone believed she had died in a bear attack.

Read full story
17 comments

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Lauren Is Shocked To Learn Sheila's Alive, Furious About Being Kept In The Dark

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E Bregman) will soon learn that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) faked her death and is alive. Soap Opera Spy reported that Lauren would be beside herself after learning the maniac was alive and in a relationship with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Read full story
15 comments

'Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Jeremy Returns With An Epic Revenge Plot-- Vows To Destroy Jack And Diane

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) will return during the week of February 13. Soap Dirt reported that Jeremy would have revenge on his mind, refusing to leave until he destroys Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy