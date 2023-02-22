'Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Paternity Results Are In, 'Y&R' Fans Worry The Results Were Switched

Sally Spectra's paternity tests are in. Adam is the father, but the 'Y&R fans worry that someone could have tampered with the result. Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) knows the identity of her baby's dad. She Knows Soaps reported that the paternity test revealed that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is the baby's dad, which means Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is the only probable dad.

While the paternity test revealed Adam was the dad, many Y&R viewers can't help but speculate that someone tampered with the test. With only Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case), Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), and Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) knowing about her pregnancy, the possible suspects in a paternity test tamper is small.

Would Victoria Switch The Paternity Results?

Victoria vowed to support her brother and his relationship with Sally. She seemed genuine, but she could have switched the result to saying Adam is the dad. She probably thought she was helping Nick by removing the life-long tie to Sally.

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that while Victoria could have the motive to switch the paternity result, it's unlikely she would do it. She's been preoccupied with the Tucker McCall (Trevor St John) acquisition, giving her little time to sneak off to the lab to fix the test result.

Can We Trust Adam Is The Dad?

So far, the test result was not tampered with, and Adam is the father. Sally's relationship with Nick will likely face significant roadblocks as Adam refuses to be shut out of her pregnancy and baby's life.

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Adam and Sally will bond over their baby, leaving Nick the outsider. It won't happen overnight, but the writers seem intent on eventually putting Sally and Adam together.

Y&R fans, do you think someone tampered with Sally's paternity result? Who do you want to see Sally with? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Remember to follow me to read more of my TV spoilers, news, and casting updates!