'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo Talks Her Exit And 'Final Episode'

Grey Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo reveals Thursday, February 23, will not be her final episode. She will return "at some point." Photo by Lukeford/Wikimedia

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo's time on the ABC medical drama as a series regular is coming to an end when the show returns from winter break on Thursday, February 23. She Knows Soaps reported that this won't be the last time we see Pompeo, but the episode titled I'll Follow the Sun will be her final appearance " for a while."

Pompeo said she needed to clarify that this wasn't her final episode. She suggested ABC was creating buzz for the winter break return by promoting the episode as Meredith Grey's final show.

“For the record, it’s not really my final,” Pompeo told Entertainment Tonight at the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show in New York on Wednesday (February 15). “It’s a little bit of a trick they’re playing on people.”

While Pompeo confirmed that the upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy will be her last appearance for a while, she's not ruling out returning to the show "from time to time."

It was previously reported that Pompeo would diminish her role on the show as series regular to recurring. However, the Grey's Anatomy star reveals that she will continue to narrate the show, serve as executive producer, and would return for Season 19's finale.

On the midseason finale in November, Meredith decided to move to Boston to take a job at Catherine Fox Foundation and enroll her daughter in a school that would challenge Zola Shepherd (Aniela Gumbs). In the same episode, Meredith announced her departure in an email to her colleagues.

Grey's Anatomy fans, are you sad to see Meredith leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital? Keep watching Grey's Anatomy on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more TV spoilers, news, and casting updates!