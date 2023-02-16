Ryan Seacrest Exits 'Live With Kelly and Ryan,' Mark Consuleos Named New Co-Host

After six years as Kelly Ripa's co-host, Ryan Seacrest will be leaving the morning show. Photo by Jim Greenhill & Keith Willis/Wikimedia

Live with Kelly and Ryan will be getting a new (ish) co-host, as Ryan Seacrest is stepping down after six years on the show. Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuleos, will be the new co-host. Hollywood Reporter revealed that the network plans to rebrand the show, Live with Kelly and Mark.

On Thursday's show, Kelly and Ryan discussed his exit. He revealed that he and Kelly had talked about this change "for a long time" and "it has been a very difficult decision."

“Last year we spoke and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host,” Seacrest said.

“You are a gem. You are one of my best friends,” Ripa said, adding, “The greatest part of this experience has been that you’ve gone from being a friend to a family member. You are family. We love you. We are so proud of you. I know how much of a sacrifice it’s been. I know how exhausting it’s been going back and forth [from New York to L.A.].”

After Kelly and Ryan talked about his exit, the hosts hugged each other, as Ryan promised to return as a guest host from time to time.

Ryan originally signed on the show with a three-year contract. He stayed for six years. He said he stayed longer than initially planned because he's "had so much fun working with his real-life best friend, Kelly."

Seacreat plans to return to Los Angeles as the host of American Idol. He will continue to host New York for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Ryan Seacrest will exit in a few months when his contract expires. Upon his departure, Mark Consuleos will take his place. Are you surprised that Ryan Seacrest is leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan?

