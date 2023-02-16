British Author, J.K. Rowling Claims She's 'Misunderstood, Not Transphobic'

J.K. Rowlings talks about the "misunderstood" anti-trans comments that could have destroyed her career. Photo by Kingkongphoto /Wikimedia Commons

Harry Potter's writer, J.K. Rowling made waves on social media in recent years for making a series of comments some people deem as anti-trans. Yahoo News reports that the author is speaking about her experience on a new podcast, The Witch Trials Of J.K. Rowling.

The podcast's host, Megan Phelps-Roper, is a former Westboro Baptist Church member who left the church at age 26. In the trailer for the series, Rowling said she "never set out to upset anyone." She expressed remorse for upsetting her readers, but still stood behind her comments. The author doesn't see her comments as anti-trans. She believes the public "profoundly misunderstood" what she was trying to say.

"What has interested me over the last ten years, certainly in the last few years, the last two, three years, particularly on social media... 'You've ruined your legacy. Oh, you could have been beloved forever, but you chose to say this,'" Rowling said, "And I think, 'You could not have misunderstood me more profoundly.'"

Rowling's 'Misunderstood" Comments Took Social Media By Storm

In 2020, Rowling joked about an article referring to "people who menstruate" instead of a woman. The author tweeted," "'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

"If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to discuss their lives meaningfully. It isn't hate to speak the truth," Rowling continued.

The controversy surrounding her comments came to a head a month later when she published an essay defending some of the anti-trans comments she made in the past.

Daniel Radcliffe Felt Compelled To Speak Out

Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe felt compelled to speak out against Rowling's potentially hurtful comments. CBS News reports that in June 2020, Radcliffe posted an open letter on the LGBTQ youth nonprofit website, The Trevor Project.

"Transgender women are women," Radcliffe wrote in the letter. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

The podcast includes interviews with the author and others on "all sides of this conflict." It premieres on Tuesday, February 21.

Do you think J.K. Rowling's comments were transphobic or is she just misunderstood? Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.