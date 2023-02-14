'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sheila Can't Resist Deacon--Liam Rages At Thomas Over Douglas

Sheila Carter cannot resist Deacon Sharpe. Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Tuesday, February 14 tease that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will share a steamy kiss with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). She Knows Soaps reports that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will confront Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) about putting Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) in this impossible position.

Sheila Is In Love But Not With Bill

So far, Sheila hasn't shed a tear about anything. She didn't cry over nearly killing Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her son, John 'Finn' Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). But the villain cries at the thought of losing him when she tells Deacon that he has to let her go on Monday's (February 13) show.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sheila stormed out of Deacon's apartment and cried. On Tuesday's show, Sheila will rush back to Deacon and plant a steamy kiss on his lips. Deacon and Sheila's relationship will complicate the villain's plan with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). When the billionaire discovers Sheila's betrayal, it will get very messy for the nine-toe bandit.

Liam Rages At Thomas Over Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam will confront Thomas about putting Douglas in the difficult spot of having to choose where to live. He thinks Douglas is too young to make that kind of decision and blames Thomas for Hope losing custody of the boy.

Thomas will defend his decision and suggests Douglas living with Steffy is only a temporary solution. Eventually, Douglas will live with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) or at his house. Even so, Liam doesn't understand why Douglas chose Steffy over living at the cabin.

B&B spoilers say that Douglas overheard Hope telling Liam that if Douglas chose to live at the cabin, she would make sure Thomas would never see his son again. Douglas loves his father and wants his dad to have an active role in his life. That could have influenced why Douglas picked Steffy over his parents.

B&B fans, do you think Sheila is really in love with Deacon? Why do you think Douglas picked Steffy over his parents? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more soap spoilers, news, and casting updates!