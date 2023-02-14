'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers': Victoria Pushes Nate To Run Tucker's Company -- Cuts Adam Out Enraging Victor

Victoria Newman wants Nate Hastings, Jr to run Tucker McCall's company instead of Adam Newman. Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) will push for Nate Hastings, Jr (Sean Dominic) to run Tucker McCall's (Trevor St John) company instead of Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that it's a power move that will put Victoria at odds with her father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), as the whole reason he wants to acquire Tucker's company is to lure Adam back to Newman Enterprises to run the company.

Victoria Plots To Freeze Adam Out Of Newman Enterprises

On Tuesday's (February 14) show, Victoria chats with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) about their father's plan to bring Adam back to the Newman fold. She reveals that Victor wants to acquire Tucker's company to hand to Adam to run.

But Victoria said she plans to keep Adam from returning to the family business. She didn't share any details, but Nick supported any move that kept their half-brother away from Newman.

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Nick's plate is full with Sally Spectra's (Courtney Hope) pregnancy and the uncertainty of the baby's paternity. Nick has been nothing but supportive, but he shares with Victoria that it could be a deal breaker if he's not the dad.

Victor Learns Of Victoria's Plan And Shuts It Down

Victoria believes she can convince Victor to forgo his plans to bring Adam back to Newman. She will suggest Victor appoint Nate to run Tucker's company. The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Victor refuses to hand the company over to Nate. He wants Adam to run that part of Newman. When Victoria goes behind Victor's back to secure Nate as the head of Tucker's company, The Mustache loses his patience with his daughter.

A Newman family war is brewing. When Victor realizes Victoria is plotting behind his back to freeze Adam out of Newman, he will unleash his anger. It's unlikely Victor would fire his daughter, but he could demote her and hand Adam her CEO chair.

Y&R fans, what do you think Victor will do when he learns of Victoria's plans? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.