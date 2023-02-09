'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Learns Deacon Hide Sheila In His Apartment -- Hope's Life Unravels

Thomas learns Deacon helped Sheila hide in his apartment for months while everyone believed the villain was dead. Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will find a way to blow up Hope Logan's (Annika Noelle) life after she refused to work with him on her line, Hope For The Future. She Knows Soaps reported that Thomas learns that Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) allowed Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) to hide in his apartment for months, while everyone believed she had died in a bear attack.

Thomas is struggling to find anyone willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. He realizes that faking the call to CPS and framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for it was not the way to handle his issues with his then-stepmom.

B&B spoilers state that Thomas tried to convince Hope to give him another chance to be her lead designer. But she refused to give him another chance, stating she couldn't trust him anymore. That left Thomas with no choice but to sue her for custody of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and reveal a major secret about her dad, Deacon.

Thomas Learns A Major Secret

Deacon made Sheila promise to keep it a secret that he allowed her to crash at his apartment for months before she moved in with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Of course, she vowed that she would keep that between them. However, Deacon is jealous of Sheila's relationship with Bill and professes his love for the villain.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Deacon can't understand why Sheila wants to be with Bill. He thinks what they had was special and she should leave Bill for him now that she's a free woman. But Sheila believes her life is on the right track and has no plans to leave Dollar Bill.

No one knows just yet how Thomas discovers Sheila stayed with Deacon. All that is known is he will learn the truth and use it to hurt Hope for not giving him another chance at Forrester Creations.

Deacon's Secret Sends Hope Reeling

Thomas will reveal the truth about Sheila and Deacon's relationship to Hope. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that he could use the scoop in court to have the edge over Hope in court. He could suggest that Douglas is in danger in Hope's home as her father is in love with Sheila, a dangerous felon.

When Hope learns the truth about Deacon, it will send her reeling. She thought he was doing better and even campaigned for Brooke to give him another chance. She will be furious when she finds out that Deacon knew Sheila was alive and kept it from her and Brooke.

B&B fans, do you think Thomas will expose Deacon and Sheila's connection to Hope?