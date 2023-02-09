'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Lauren Is Shocked To Learn Sheila's Alive, Furious About Being Kept In The Dark

Lauren Fenmore had no idea that Sheila Carter had faked her death. When she learns she's alive, the fashion designer is left shocked. Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E Bregman) will soon learn that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) faked her death and is alive. Soap Opera Spy reported that Lauren would be beside herself after learning the maniac was alive and in a relationship with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

While Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John 'Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) have every reason to fear Sheila on Bold and the Beautiful, Lauren has been trying to get rid of Sheila for over 30 years. Still, the evil villain refuses to give up.

Lauren Learns Of Sheila's Whereabouts

The last time Lauren was in Los Angeles to see Eric Forrester (John McCook), she was presumed dead. No one knew she was hiding in Deacon Sharpe's (Sean Kanan) apartment. Lauren had no clue that her nemesis was alive and plotting a way to escape justice and live life as a free woman.

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Lauren will find out that Sheila's alive. It's possible she could read about it online. After all, Sheila's attempted murder charges were dropped and she's in a relationship with Bill.

Lauren's fear for her family's life, especially her children, will reach the boiling point. Sheila has a history of being obsessed with Lauren's life. It's not irrational for Lauren to fear for her safety.

Sheila Loses Her Grasp On Bill--Heads To Genoa City Next?

Eventually, Sheila will lose her grasp on Bill. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that after she loses Bill, she will head to Genoa City. She might learn that Daniel Romalotti, Jr (Michael Graziadei) is back in town. Sheila could assume he's back with her granddaughter, Lucy Romalotti (Lily Brooks O'Briant).

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Sheila's proven that she values family. Her love for her family has prompted her to make some jarring moves. It's safe to assume that if she leaves Los Angeles, she could make her way to Genoa City to catch up with Lucy.

Lauren will be furious when she learns Eric didn't warn her about Sheila. It will hit her hard, as she braces for Sheila to return and turn her life upside down.

Y&R fans, do you think Sheila will return to Genoa City? How would Lauren react if she saw Sheila in GC? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more TV spoilers, news, and casting updates!