'Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Jeremy Returns With An Epic Revenge Plot-- Vows To Destroy Jack And Diane

Jeremy returns to Genoa City with revenge on his mind. Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) will return during the week of February 13. Soap Dirt reported that Jeremy would have revenge on his mind, refusing to leave until he destroys Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

The viewers last saw Jeremy when Chance Chancellor (Connor Floyd) arrested him for grand theft. Y&R spoilers stated that Jack broke into Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman's (Melody Thomas Scott) vacation condo and stole one of Nikki's prized necklaces. They pinned the crime on Jeremy. Now, Jeremy is out of jail and eager to seek revenge against his former lover and her new partner in crime, Jack.

Jeremy Returns And Plots Revenge

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that upon Jeremy's return to Genoa City, he learns of Diane and Jack's new relationship status. He realizes that everything worked out perfectly for Diane, while he was in jail for a crime he didn't commit. That's when he decides to seek revenge against Jack and Diane.

Jeremy knows that Jack framed him. He knows that he only did that because Diane told him that Jeremy was dangerous and a threat to her. Despite Diane telling Jack and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) that Jeremy is a dangerous threat, the felon hasn't displayed any dangerous behavior-- at least not yet.

Victor Threatens Jeremy

When Victor learns Jeremy is back in town, he meets with him to issue a threat. The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Victor informs Jeremy that he should leave town because he doesn't want his family to fear what his next move may be. He also points out that he worries that Jeremy could plot against him because his wife conspired with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) to drive Diane out of town.

Y&R spoilers reveal that Jeremy tells Victor that he isn't concerned with him or his family. He came back to seek revenge against Jack and Diane for framing him. He informs Victor that he refuses to leave town until Jack and Diane pay for setting him up.

Y&R fans, will Victor team up with Jeremy against Jack? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more TV spoilers, news, and casting updates!