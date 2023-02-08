'Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Katie Loses Grip On Reality, Forcing Carter To Make A Difficult Decision

Katie Logan will start to lose her grip on reality as she focuses on getting Bill Spencer away from Sheila Carter. Photo by The Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will lose her grip on reality after learning about Bill Spencer's (Don Diamont) relationship with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and Taylor Hayes' (Krista Allen) role in Bill's shooting in 2018. Soap Dirt reported that it would force Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to make a shocking decision about his relationship with Katie.

After learning Taylor was responsible for Bill's shooting, Katie couldn't contain her shock. She couldn't imagine Taylor resorting to such a violent act. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) explained that Taylor believed Bill took advantage of Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), prompting her to make a rash decision to protect her daughter.

Katie Loses Control

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Katie will work overtime to get Bill away from Sheila. Katie considers Bill her territory, as they have a child together. If Bill stays with Sheila, Katie's son is not safe visiting his father.

Katie passed on reuniting with Bill several months ago. As much as she wanted her family to be whole again, she couldn't give him another chance after he repeatedly cheated on her with Brooke. So, she had no choice but to reject his attempt to reunite. Katie knew a life with Bill would end in heartbreak.

Carter Makes A Difficult Decision

Katie's friends and family begin to worry about her mental status. She starts to plot for ways to get rid of Sheila; some of her ideas are completely out of character for her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Carter begins to see her behavior as a major red flag and considers taking a break from their relationship.

B&B spoilers suggest that Carter will decide to break up with Katie, advising her to figure out how to move on from Bill before she calls him again. He wants to build a life with her, but he can't do that if she's obsessed with Bill's relationship with Sheila.

B&B fans, do you think Katie's obsession with Bill and Sheila will drive a wedge between her and Carter? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.