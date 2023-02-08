Southwest Florida Famous Bald Eagle Harriet Still Missing -- M15 Struggles To Care For Two Eaglets

Harriet disappeared on Thursday, February 2. M15 is doing his best to care for the two eaglets amid the uncertainty of Harriet's return. Photo by Southwest Florida Eagle Cam/YouTube

Harriet, the famous eagle mother from Southwest Florida has been missing since Thursday, February 2. Fox 13 reported that M15, Harriet's bonded partner, has been working hard to care for their two eaglets, E21 and E22, since her disappearance. The loyal eagle cam viewers have watched in horror as they hoped Harriet would return.

On Thursday, another bald eagle intruded the nest area. Not long after the intruder showed up, Harriet went missing. M15 has been alone with the eaglets ever since.

M15 Is The New Superdad

For the first few days, M15 struggled to keep up with the feeding demands of the eaglets. In the past few days, he's made sure the eaglets had enough to eat and watched over them on a branch over the nest. He's busy watching out for intruders and keeping his young fed.

It's not impossible for one eagle to take care of eaglets alone, but it doesn't happen often. It isn't easy and usually requires two parents to raise an eaglet family to fledge. M15 is doing his best and has proven he's a wonderful dad and partner.

"M15 has been protecting his young and has even managed to bring food to the nest. He isn’t used to not having a mate to care for the young," according to the administrators of Dick Pritchett Real Estate's Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. "He is used to having his own time away from the nest - and it is amazing how he has quickly changed that behavior."

"We have seen success stories in the past…. unfortunately, these are not that common, but in nature, you can never say never. M is doing his very best to give both Eaglets enough food during the day."

CROW Is Aware Of Harriet's Disappearance And Looking For Her

The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) is aware of Harriet's disappearance. They are looking for her, and ask the public to report any sightings of injured bald eagles to (239) 472-3644 (CROW). They asked the public not to bring food to the nest area, as it increases the chance for predators to the site and could result in increased motor vehicle accidents because of the nest's location.

In October, a category four hurricane destroyed the nest. Harriet and M15 rebuilt their nest after the storm. All that was left was one stick. They rebuilt the nest and within three months, she laid two eggs.

Harriet and M15 have been coming to this nest each year since 2016. Harriet's previous partner died in 2015. Thousands of viewers watch the eagles on the live-stream cam each year to watch Harriet and M15's babies hatch and grow.

Local wildlife authorities are still looking for Harriet. They haven't given up hope on finding her alive and reuniting her with her family.

