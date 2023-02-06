'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Chloe Struggles To Keep Sally's Secret -- Victor Battles Jack-- Nate's Guilt Trip

Nate Hastings. Jr feels guilty about his workplace kiss with Victoria Newman. Photo by Young and the Restless/ Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, February 7 tease that Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) will struggle to keep Sally Spectra's (Courtney Hope) secret. She Knows Soaps reported that Nate Hastings, Jr (Sean Dominic) wrestles with guilt over his kiss with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle).

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will give Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) a reality check over Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Jack won't have a good week with the tension with Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor).

Chloe Weighs Her Options

Sally made a big mistake when she told Chloe that she was getting a paternity test. Chloe wants Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) to be her friend's baby daddy. She doesn't think Adam is good for Sally, so she weighs her options.

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Chloe will consider doing something to protect Sally. That seems to imply that Chloe will consider tampering with Sally's paternity test results. Chloe could switch the paternity test to Nick when the baby's dad is Adam.

Nate's Big Guilt Trip

Nate and Victoria kissed on Friday's Y&R episode. While brainstorming and drinking champagne, Victoria and Nate had a steamy lip-lock. The kiss took them both by surprise. The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Nate will struggle with feeling guilty over the incident, and will ask Victoria what the kiss meant to her.

Victoria will downplay the kiss, blaming working late and the champagne. After Nate leaves her office, Victoria daydreams about the kiss. It's clear that they both want more for each other. It's only a matter of time before they hit the sheets or have a steamy office tryst. Perhaps, Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) will catch them red-handed.

Victor Gives Jack A Reality Check

Jack learns Kyle was colliding with Victor to sabotage Adam's Jabot position. He will inform Kyle that Adam's position is secure and there's nothing he can say or do to turn him against the Newman. Kyle will say Adam doesn't belong at Jabot, as he should be working at Newman with his family. Jack disagrees and lets Kyle know he has no say in what happens at Jabot.

Next, Jack gets into with Victor. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor will tell Jack that he doesn't have the best track record. He will point out that he accepted Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) with open arms when she clearly is still hiding things from him. Victor will admit that he and Kyle were colliding to get Adam fired.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that this is only the beginning of Jack and Victor's rivalry. They will continue to battle over Adam in the weeks ahead.

Y&R fans, do you think Chloe will swap Sally's paternity test results? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.