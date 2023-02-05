'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Paternity Shocker -- Jack Blasts Kyle -- Adam Attacks Billy

Victor sets his sights on sabotaging Adam's job at Jabot. Photo by The Young and the Restless'Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of February 6 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will learn which Newman brother fathered her child. She Knows Soaps reported that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) discovers Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) collided with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to sabotage Adam Newman's (Mark Grossman) job at Jabot.

At the coffee house, Adam fights Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) about his relationship with Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). It sounds like an exciting week ahead on the CBS soap opera.

Sally's Paternity Test Shocker

Sally has been a complete mess since she found out about her pregnancy. She wasn't ready to be a mother, so the news came as quite a shock. Then she realized that Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) could be the baby's dad. That could jeopardize her relationship with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow).

On Monday, February 6, Sally calls her doctor to make an appointment for a paternity test. She still hasn't told Adam that she's pregnant, so if he turns out to be the dad, it will surprise him.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sally's paternity test result will surprise her. She will have to decide about her future, and the test result could drive a wedge between her and Nick.

Jack Blast Kyle

Adam told Jack about Kyle's plan with Victor. Adam needed to figure out the specifics, but he had a hunch they were working together. At first, Jack didn't want to accept that his son could work with the enemy. But that all changes when Jack confronts Kyle.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Kyle admits he agreed to work with Victor to sabotage Adam's job at Jabot. Kyle doesn't think Adam belongs at Jabot and urges Jack to fire him. Of course, Jack isn't interested in doing that. He puts Kyle in his place, stating he has no say in anything that goes on at Jabot. He spells out that Adam's job is secure, but his might not be.

Adam Attacks Billy Over Chelsea Relationship

Adam doesn't want to see Chelsea grow closer to Billy. He can see the friends getting close and fears a romance is next for them. Y&R spoilers say Adam will attack Billy at Crimson Lights and express his concern about Chelsea spending time with Billy.

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Billy won't back down and refuses to pull the plug on his friendship with Chelsea. Billy refuses to see how his friendship and dependence on Chelsea could hurt her recovery process.

Y&R fans, who do you think is Sally's baby's father? Do you think Jack will fire Kyle for colliding with Victor? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Remember to follow me to read more TV spoilers, news, and updates!