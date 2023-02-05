'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Fights For Custody-- The Ugly Battle Over Douglas Begins

Thomas fights for custody of Douglas. Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of February 6, tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will seek custody of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Soap Dirt reported that Thomas would meet with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to discuss returning to Forrester Creations and delivering court papers.

Thomas knows Hope is stressed about her line, Hope For The Future (HFTF). Under Eric Forrester's (John McCook) leadership, her line has received poor reviews. Thomas knows he could solve the reviews and get her line back on track. However, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) refuses to give Thomas another chance.

Thomas Begs For Another Chance

Thomas asked Steffy last week if she would consider rehiring him to help Hope's line. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say Thomas will meet with Hope to beg her for another shot. He wants to help her line succeed and doesn't think that the line has a chance at a good review under Eric.

Hope wants her line to succeed but fears hiring Thomas would be a big mistake. He destroyed Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan's (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage by making a call to CPS using a voice-changing app.

B&B spoilers state that Ridge has the final say on Thomas' rehire status at Forrester Creations. It's unlikely he would allow his son to return as lead designer for Hope's line. But that's not all Thomas has to say to Hope. He also lets her know he is taking her to court to seek full custody of Douglas.

Thomas Drops A Bombshell

Not only does Thomas want to return to Forrester Creations to save HFTF, but he also wants full custody of Douglas. He doesn't want Hope to be out of Douglas' life but believes Douglas' place is with him. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Thomas filed for custody, forcing Hope and Thomas to appear before the judge to decide Douglas' fate.

Steffy tells Thomas that he needs to prepare himself for the possibility of the judge awarding custody to Hope. She worries that her brother will lose any visitation rights to his son. Thomas refuses to let that happen. He's confident he will win the case, and Douglas will be home with him.

Hope believes she will win the legal battle after she discloses Thomas' CPS scheme and how he bullied Douglas into keeping his secret.

B&B fans, who should get custody of Douglas? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more TV spoilers, news, and updates!