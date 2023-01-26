'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thorsten Kaye 's Future As Ridge Forrester Is Uncertain, Rumors Of His Exit

Chrissie Massey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2rF9_0kRKyVgD00
Showrunner Brad Bell confirmed that Thorsten Kaye would not return as Ridge for February sweeps.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that there are rumors of Thorsten Kaye's exit as Ridge Forrester on the CBS soap opera. She Knows Soaps reported that while Kaye is taking a break from filming at the moment, he will return in the coming weeks.

When Ridge left town, he discovered that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) decided to turn their backs on him and choose self-love. The women developed a meaningful friendship, leaning on each other as they put Ridge in their rearview mirror. It was a shocking turn of events after decades of fighting over him.

Brad Bell Responds To Ridge's Absence

The Bold and the Beautiful showrunner Brad Bell said that Thorsten Kaye would return but it could take a little while. For now, they are focusing on Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). But eventually, the storylines will shift.

When the storylines shift to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), Ridge will return as part of his son's redemption storyline. Bell refused to comment when Ridge would return, just revealing that it "could be a little while."

Thorsten Kaye Will Return

Kaye admits that he enjoys the role of Ridge, but it takes him away from his family. His family lives on the east coast, so he travels to Los Angeles to film during the week and flies home on the weekends. He said that traveling so often is tiring, so he asked B&B for a break to spend quality time with his family.

Bold and the Beautiful fans can rest assured that Thorsten Kaye will eventually return to the soap opera. On today's episode (January 25), Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told Thomas that she would have to talk to Ridge before agreeing to rehire him to help with Hope For The Future. That seems to be a clue that Ridge's return could be coming up in the coming weeks.

B&B fans, do you think Ridge will agree to rehire Thomas? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bold and the Beautiful# Soap Opera# Thorsten Kaye# TV# Spoilers

Comments / 26

Published by

Chrissie has spent the last two decades writing online for publications, such as Celeb Dirty Laundry, Soap Opera Spy, Yahoo News, and Inquisitr. She focuses on true crime, TV spoilers, and trending news.

Wichita, KS
4K followers

More from Chrissie Massey

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Hope's Line Is In Trouble -- Thomas Saves The Day

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) plans to worm his way back into Forrester Creations. She Knows Soaps reports that Thomas ambushes Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in her office to pitch returning to FC to save Hope For The Future.

Read full story
3 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Jeremy Stark Drama Is Not Over--James Hyde Is Filming More Episodes

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) will return to the soap opera in the coming weeks. James Hyde took to Facebook to reveal that he's filming more episodes. Considering Y&R films four to six weeks in advance, we could see him in mid-March.

Read full story
27 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Bill Puts Spencer Publications At Risk-- Liam Takes Control

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will make a difficult decision about Spencer Publications to save the empire from Bill Spencer's (Don Diamont) poor choices. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Liam would learn the truth about Bill and Sheila Carter's (Kimberlin Brown) relationship.

Read full story
11 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Jack And Diane's Risky Move, Chance On The Case

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) devised a plan to frame Jeremy Stark (James Hyde). Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Diane planted Nikki Newman's (Melody Thomas Scott) necklace in his hotel suite, while Jack called Chicago police to report the theft.

Read full story
23 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sheila's Endgame Plot-- Twisted Plan To Marry And Murder Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Sheila Carter's (Kimberlin Brown) endgame with Bill Spencer is downright terrifying. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Sheila could plot his murder, but not before convincing the billionaire to marry her first.

Read full story

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Nick Asks Sally If The Baby Is His -- Newman Golden Boy Thinks Adam's The Daddy

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will have a difficult question to ask Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) during the week of January 16. Soap Dirt reported that after Nick learns of Sally's pregnancy, he begins to suspect that his brother Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) could be the baby's dad.

Read full story
9 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally Confesses---Billy And Adam Fight -- Jeremy And Diane Kiss

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 16 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will finally come clean about being pregnant with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). She Knows Soaps reports that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will get into a showdown over Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).

Read full story
14 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers For January 16-20: Steffy Vows To Take Bill And Sheila Down

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of January 16 tease that news will get out about Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Sheila Carter's (Kimberlin Brown) relationship. The Bold and the Beautiful Twitter page shared the weekly preview showing Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) telling Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) about Sheila's hold on Bill.

Read full story
5 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Star Doug Davidson Speaks Out About Rumors Of Paul Williams' Death

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that the writers could be considering killing off an iconic character for the 50th- anniversary episode, which will air in March. Doug Davidson, the actor who plays Paul Williams, tweeted that if the writers kill off his character, it would be "hurtful" and wouldn't answer any questions about Paul.

Read full story
91 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Adam And Billy's Nasty Showdown -- Newman Warns Abbott To Stay Away

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will unleash his anger on Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) on Monday, January 16. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Adam accuses Billy of taking advantage of Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and getting sick pleasure from being his ex-wife's savior.

Read full story
5 comments

'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Bill And Sheila Hit The Sheets -- Spencer Loses Everything For The Evil Villain

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will take his relationship with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) to the next level by making love to her.

Read full story
30 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Nick Learns Sally's Pregnant --Only A Matter Of Time Before Adam Knows

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra's (Courtney Hope) pregnancy news will stun Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) during the week of January 16. Soap Dirt reveals that Nick accepted Sally's "tummy aches" culprit last week as stress and overeating junk food. But when she passes on an alcoholic drink, he wonders if his new girlfriend could have a bun in the oven.

Read full story
26 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Preview Spoilers: Billy Fights For Lily-- Couple's Future Is Uncertain

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) refuses to give up his relationship with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Young and the Restless posted the weekly preview suggesting the once-happy couple will find common ground.

Read full story
2 comments

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Victor Teams Up With Kyle -- Powerful Duo Plot Against Adam

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will have a surprising offer for Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) during the week of January 9. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Victor would call Kyle to set up a meeting at Society to talk about an important issue.

Read full story
8 comments

'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Steffy Refuses To Testify Against Sheila --Bill's Blackmail Pays Off

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will have a trick up his sleeve to ensure Sheila Carter's (Kimberlin Brown) freedom. According to She Knows Soaps, with Sheila's court hearing approaching, pressureSteffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) refuses to testify against her mother-in-law.

Read full story
9 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Pregnancy Scare--Diane Tricks Jeremy-- Jack Caught In A Lip-Lock

Sally Spectra has not been feeling well. Chloe Mitchell suggests she could be pregnant. But who's the daddy?Photo byThe Young and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for December 26 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will have a pregnancy scare on the CBS soap opera. She Knows Soaps reported that Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is tired of Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) making threats. She thinks it's time to confront him. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) worries he'll lose Diane to Jeremy and plants a passionate kiss on his ex-wife's lips.

Read full story
14 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Everything--Sheila Breaks into Finn/Steffy's House

This week, Thomas Forrester will lose everything --his job, his son, and his father will disown him.Photo byThe Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of December 26 tease that the fallout from Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) CPS scam is finally here. She Knows Soaps reported that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) would break into Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John 'Finn' Finnegan's (Tanner Novlan) home to convince them to give her another chance. And Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will spiral further into a dark place,

Read full story
19 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Matthew Atkinson Returns -- Thomas' Fate Looks Grim

Thomas Forrester will face the music for faking a CPS call using a voice-changing app.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that the week of December 26, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will lose everything. Matthew Atkinson will return to the soap after a short break to find Thomas's life is in the toilet.

Read full story
7 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Phyllis Blamed For Calling Jeremy Stark, But She's Likely Innocent

Everyone suspects Phyllis Summers called Jeremy Stark. The truth is, she's probably innocent.Photo byThe Young and the Restless/ Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that everyone is against Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), and they are sure she called Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) to let him know where to find Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Soap Dirt reported that Phyllis could lose her job over the allegations, as well as Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) might shut her out of her life.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy