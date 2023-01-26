'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thorsten Kaye 's Future As Ridge Forrester Is Uncertain, Rumors Of His Exit

Showrunner Brad Bell confirmed that Thorsten Kaye would not return as Ridge for February sweeps. Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that there are rumors of Thorsten Kaye's exit as Ridge Forrester on the CBS soap opera. She Knows Soaps reported that while Kaye is taking a break from filming at the moment, he will return in the coming weeks.

When Ridge left town, he discovered that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) decided to turn their backs on him and choose self-love. The women developed a meaningful friendship, leaning on each other as they put Ridge in their rearview mirror. It was a shocking turn of events after decades of fighting over him.

Brad Bell Responds To Ridge's Absence

The Bold and the Beautiful showrunner Brad Bell said that Thorsten Kaye would return but it could take a little while. For now, they are focusing on Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). But eventually, the storylines will shift.

When the storylines shift to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), Ridge will return as part of his son's redemption storyline. Bell refused to comment when Ridge would return, just revealing that it "could be a little while."

Thorsten Kaye Will Return

Kaye admits that he enjoys the role of Ridge, but it takes him away from his family. His family lives on the east coast, so he travels to Los Angeles to film during the week and flies home on the weekends. He said that traveling so often is tiring, so he asked B&B for a break to spend quality time with his family.

Bold and the Beautiful fans can rest assured that Thorsten Kaye will eventually return to the soap opera. On today's episode (January 25), Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told Thomas that she would have to talk to Ridge before agreeing to rehire him to help with Hope For The Future. That seems to be a clue that Ridge's return could be coming up in the coming weeks.

B&B fans, do you think Ridge will agree to rehire Thomas? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.