'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Jeremy Stark Drama Is Not Over--James Hyde Is Filming More Episodes

James Hyde took to Facebook to reveal he is back on 'Young and the Restless' set to film more episodes.

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) will return to the soap opera in the coming weeks. James Hyde took to Facebook to reveal that he's filming more episodes. Considering Y&R films four to six weeks in advance, we could see him in mid-March.

Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) believe they got the last word with Jeremy. The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Diane thinks Jeremy will spend years in prison for the jewelry heist and parole violation. However, Jeremy can probably prove that he wasn't in Chicago. If that happens, Jeremy could walk away a free man.

Jack and Diane Think Jeremy Is Gone For Good

Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) pointed out the obvious after learning Jack stole Nikki Newman's (Melody Thomas Scott) necklace. She wondered how they would handle the situation if (or when) Jeremy provided the police with an alibi.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that his alibi could be Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). She chatted with him about Diane at the coffee house when Jack stole Nikki's necklace in Chicago. She could become important in this investigation as Chance Chancellor (Connor Floyd) gets closer to the truth about who stole the necklace.

Jeremy Returns To Genoa City For Revenge?

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jeremy will return with revenge on his mind. He was already angry with Diane for calling the feds to turn him in for money laundering and sending him to prison for six long years. Now that she and Jack framed him for grand theft, he will have revenge on his mind.

Diane and Jack should tread very carefully with Jeremy. If they aren't careful, they could find themselves in a difficult spot, especially with Nikki and Phyllis believing that Jack and Diane had something to do with the robbery.

