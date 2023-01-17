'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Bill Puts Spencer Publications At Risk-- Liam Takes Control

Bill Spencer's relationship with Sheila Carter puts Spencer Publications at risk. Liam Spencer decides to take control. Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will make a difficult decision about Spencer Publications to save the empire from Bill Spencer's (Don Diamont) poor choices. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Liam would learn the truth about Bill and Sheila Carter's (Kimberlin Brown) relationship.

Liam learns that Bill paid off a judge and blackmailed Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to keep his evil girlfriend out of prison. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say none of this makes sense to Liam, as his father despised Sheila just a few months ago.

Liam Meets With Wyatt About Bill's Wacky Behavior

After Liam gets an update on Bill and Sheila's relationship, he calls his brother Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) to make a plan on how to handle their dad's declining mental health. The brother decides they need to talk to him and hear for themselves that he's in love with Sheila.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Liam and Wyatt chat with their dad about Sheila. Bill tells them she's the one he wants to be with, and there's nothing anyone can do about it. Bill informs them he's tired of defending his relationship; if they don't like it, they can see themselves out of his life.

After their visit with their dad, Liam and Wyatt decide that they must do something to protect Spencer Publications from Bill. They fear Bill could give Sheila a job, and they could be forced to answer to Sheila at work.

Liam Makes A Power Move

To protect Spencer Publications from Sheila, Liam decides to go to the board to ask to be the temporary CEO. He expresses his concern for the company under Bill's rule. The board seems hesitant to remove Bill, but Liam fears the company could go under if they don't.

Will Liam be able to take control of Spencer Publications?