'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Jack And Diane's Risky Move, Chance On The Case

Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins play with fire by framing Jeremy Stark for Nikki Newman's stolen necklace. Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) devised a plan to frame Jeremy Stark (James Hyde). Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Diane planted Nikki Newman's (Melody Thomas Scott) necklace in his hotel suite, while Jack called Chicago police to report the theft.

The plan will backfire. Jack doesn't have experience being a criminal. Diane's loyalty to Jack and Jeremy is questionable, at best. But Jack is ready to see this to the end for Diane, which makes the viewers utterly confused.

Diane and Jack's Plan

When Jack returned from Chicago, he handed the necklace to Diane. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Diane called Jeremy to meet to show him Nikki's prized possession. When she arrived at his suite, Jeremy was impressed with her heist. He asked to turn around, putting the necklace around her neck. That's when he asked her to kiss, which she happily did.

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Jeremy thinks Diane should target other rich women in Genoa City. He suggests they rob Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) next. Of course, Diane wouldn't want to do that, as she fears Phyllis would suspect her of robbing her.

When Jeremy announces he's taking a shower, she leaves the necklace in his suite and exits the suite. Across town at Crimson Lights, Jack calls the Chicago police to report Nikki's necklace stolen. He probably gave the cops an anonymous tip, as using his name would be a risky move.

Chance Is On The Case

Chance Chancellor (Connor Floyd) receives a call from the Chicago Police Department about Nikki's necklace. They know that Nikki lives in Genoa City and probably want Chance to follow up with her about her stolen jewels.

This plan to frame Jeremy is messy and has so many loose ends. For one, Jack and Diane touched the necklace, leaving fingerprints. Y&R spoilers state that Jack told Diane that Nikki's Chicago penthouse has a security team with 24/7 monitoring. Someone either saw Jack there, or there is video evidence of him entering or exiting the building.

Later in the week, Nikki corners Jack, forcing him into a confession. Perhaps, she finds out before Chance that Jack and Diane are to blame for the jewelry heist.

Y&R fans, do you think Diane and Jack's plan will backfire? Will Jack get arrested for stealing Nikki's necklace? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.