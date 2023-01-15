'The Young and the Restless' Star Doug Davidson Speaks Out About Rumors Of Paul Williams' Death

The Young and the Restless fans react to the rumor of Paul Williams' death. Photo by Young and the Restless/ Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that the writers could be considering killing off an iconic character for the 50th- anniversary episode, which will air in March. Doug Davidson, the actor who plays Paul Williams, tweeted that if the writers kill off his character, it would be "hurtful" and wouldn't answer any questions about Paul.

Paul Williams first appeared on Young and the Restless in 1978. That is longer than Tracey E Bregman (Lauren Fenmore), who first appeared in 1983, and Eric Braeden, who first appeared as Victor Newman in 1980.

Rumors Of A Shocking Paul Williams Death

The Young and the Restless audience is anticipating an emotional 50th-anniversary episode airing in March. The word on social media is the viewers will find out that Paul died on the job, ending the speculation that the police chief will return to the soap.

For several years, Davidson's supporters have demanded the writers bring Paul back on the show. Y&R spoilers state that the actor shared that the casting team has not reached out to him to return.

Doug Davidson Speaks Out

The actor shared on Twitter that he understands the viewer's frustration about Paul's absence. He doesn't want Young and the Restless to kill his character off, as that would be a "hurtful" decision. He would rather the soap opera writers explain Paul's whereabouts and give the audience closure since they aren't interested in bringing him back.

On the New Year's Eve episode, Lauren and Michael Baldwin (Christian Leblanc) asked Danny if he would stick around to see Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell), who was away on a skiing trip with her husband, Paul. That was the first time the viewers heard about Paul on the show in a very long time.

Y&R fans, do you think the soap opera will kill Paul off? Do you think that's why they brought Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) back? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.