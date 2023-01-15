'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Adam And Billy's Nasty Showdown -- Newman Warns Abbott To Stay Away

Billy Abbott and Adam Newman Nearly come to blows over Chelsea Lawson. Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will unleash his anger on Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) on Monday, January 16. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Adam accuses Billy of taking advantage of Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and getting sick pleasure from being his ex-wife's savior.

Adam Takes Out His Anger On Billy

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will push Adam to join Newman Enterprises again on Monday's episode. He mentions that he wants to spend more time with Connor Newman (Judah Mackey). Y&R spoilers say that Adam will shut Victor down on any more time with Connor. He wants his dad to stop working so hard to get back into his life.

Fuming from his conversation with Victor, Adam sees Billy at the bar and decides to confront him about his relationship with Chelsea. Adam is not in a good place. The Young and the Restless spoilers say that he lost Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) to Nick, Chelsea and Billy are getting closer, and his father won't stop interfering in his life.

Billy Stands Up To Adam

Adam accuses Billy of taking advantage of Chelsea and preventing her from recovering from severe depression. He thinks that Billy gets some sick pleasure from being Chelsea's savior and wants him to stay away from Chelsea.

Y&R spoilers state that Billy warns Adam that he's not in the mood for him. After Adam continues, Billy again informs the Newman bad boy that he needs to stop harassing him. Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) dashes to the bar to tell the men to stop arguing. Adam agrees to leave as the last thing he needs is legal trouble over his beef with Billy.

Adam stops by Chelsea's apartment to talk to her. He notices she has watched a movie and is folding a blanket when he arrives. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam realizes she watched a flick with Billy.

Chelsea informs Adam that she wants to be alone. She asks him to leave, suggesting they talk another time. Adam goes but starts to realize he's losing his grip on Chelsea to Billy.

Y&R fans, do you think Adam and Billy will continue to fight over Chelsea?