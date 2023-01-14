'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Bill And Sheila Hit The Sheets -- Spencer Loses Everything For The Evil Villain

Bill Spencer and Sheila Carter take their relationship to the next level. Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will take his relationship with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) to the next level by making love to her.

Soap Dirt reports that Bill clarifies to his family and loved ones that they can either accept his relationship with Sheila or see themselves out.

Bill Professes His Love To Sheila

B&B spoilers say that Bill tells Sheila that he loves her. He reveals that he's never felt so accepted by another woman. Sheila doesn't try to change him. She accepts him as he is without judging him.

The new couple hits the sheets and makes their union official. Bill vows to protect Sheila from ever going back to prison. Sheila promised to protect him from getting hurt by his family. In Bill's mind, this is the perfect relationship. But his family doesn't see it that way and works to break the dysfunctional couple apart.

Liam, Katie, And Brooke Beg Bill To End Sheila Romance

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) informs Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) about Bill's new romance with Sheila. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Liam and his brother, Wyatt Spencer (Darrin Brooks), will visit their dad to question him about Sheila.

They aren't the only ones to beg Bill to end his romance with Sheila. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) tries to talk to Bill about Sheila. B&B spoilers state that Bill shuts Katie, Liam, and Wyatt down, saying that if they don't accept Sheila, he never wants to speak to them again.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) uses another method to drive Bill away from Sheila. B&B spoilers reveal that Brooke will try to seduce Bill, implying if he ditches the crazy villain, they could be together. But her seduction attempt will probably not work. Bill is all-in with Sheila and prepared to turn his back on his family and loved ones for her love.

B&B fans, can Brooke convince Bill to leave Sheila? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more TV spoilers.