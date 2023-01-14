'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Nick Learns Sally's Pregnant --Only A Matter Of Time Before Adam Knows

Nick Newman learns Sally Spectra is pregnant. It's only a matter of time before Adam hears the news. Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra's (Courtney Hope) pregnancy news will stun Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) during the week of January 16. Soap Dirt reveals that Nick accepted Sally's "tummy aches" culprit last week as stress and overeating junk food. But when she passes on an alcoholic drink, he wonders if his new girlfriend could have a bun in the oven.

Nick Learns The Truth

Next week, Nick will stop by Sally's suite before her business pitch to Chancellor-Winters. Y&R spoilers say Nick finds Sally in her bathrobe with another bout of nausea. Nick decides to be direct and asks Sally if she's suffering from morning sickness.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sally will admit she has morning sickness, confirming that she's pregnant. Sally could have denied it but decided to put the ball in Nick's court to find out if he wanted a future with her.

Adam Will Find Out Next

With Nick learning of Sally's pregnancy, it won't take the news long to reach Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Nick enjoys spending time with Sally, but it doesn't sound like he's in love with the redhead. In a conversation with Noah Newman (Rory Gibson), Nick didn't sound like a man in love with Sally. Sure, they have fun together, but Nick wasn't ready to dub Sally as the one.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam is in love with Sally. He would jump at the chance to have a family with her. Once he learns of her pregnancy, Adam will probably suggest Sally should dump the golden boy and reunite with him.

Y&R fans, do you think Nick and Sally will stay together after the baby news bombshell? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more TV spoilers.