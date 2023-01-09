'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Victor Teams Up With Kyle -- Powerful Duo Plot Against Adam

Kyle Abbott meets with Victor Newman about a shady Jabot sabotage mission. Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will have a surprising offer for Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) during the week of January 9. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Victor would call Kyle to set up a meeting at Society to talk about an important issue.

Kyle assumes Victor wants to chat about Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Young and the Restless spoilers say Victor wants to talk about Adam Newman's (Mark Grossman) job at Jabot. Kyle decides to hear Victor out, and they devise a plan to drive the billionaire's son out of Jabot's executive position.

Victor Wants Adam To Work For Newman Enterprises

Victor tells Kyle that he wants Adam to work for Newman Enterprises. Y&R spoilers state that Kyle admits he's not happy with the enemy holding such a high position at Jabot.

While Kyle knows that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) won't like the idea of forcing Adam out of Jabot, he thinks it's a good idea. Kyle agrees to work with Victor to push Adam out, devising a plan to get the Newman bad boy fired.

Adam Forced To Return To Newman Enterprises

Despite Victor's attempts to get Adam to return to Newman Enterprises willingly, his son refuses to leave Jabot. He enjoys working with Jack and doesn't want to risk his financial security by going to work for his father's company.

Adam's concerns are valid. When Victor gets mad at him, he can (and probably will) find a way to fire him. For Adam, agreeing to return to NE is a risky move.

With Kyle and Victor working hard to sabotage Adam, it will only be a matter of time before he's forced to return to Newman Enterprises, leaving Jack in the dark about their plan.

Y&R fans, do you think Kyle and Victor's plan will work? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my TV spoilers.