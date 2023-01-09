'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Victor Teams Up With Kyle -- Powerful Duo Plot Against Adam

Chrissie Massey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ND5mR_0k8fzEu000
Kyle Abbott meets with Victor Newman about a shady Jabot sabotage mission.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will have a surprising offer for Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) during the week of January 9. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Victor would call Kyle to set up a meeting at Society to talk about an important issue.

Kyle assumes Victor wants to chat about Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Young and the Restless spoilers say Victor wants to talk about Adam Newman's (Mark Grossman) job at Jabot. Kyle decides to hear Victor out, and they devise a plan to drive the billionaire's son out of Jabot's executive position.

Victor Wants Adam To Work For Newman Enterprises

Victor tells Kyle that he wants Adam to work for Newman Enterprises. Y&R spoilers state that Kyle admits he's not happy with the enemy holding such a high position at Jabot.

While Kyle knows that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) won't like the idea of forcing Adam out of Jabot, he thinks it's a good idea. Kyle agrees to work with Victor to push Adam out, devising a plan to get the Newman bad boy fired.

Adam Forced To Return To Newman Enterprises

Despite Victor's attempts to get Adam to return to Newman Enterprises willingly, his son refuses to leave Jabot. He enjoys working with Jack and doesn't want to risk his financial security by going to work for his father's company.

Adam's concerns are valid. When Victor gets mad at him, he can (and probably will) find a way to fire him. For Adam, agreeing to return to NE is a risky move.

With Kyle and Victor working hard to sabotage Adam, it will only be a matter of time before he's forced to return to Newman Enterprises, leaving Jack in the dark about their plan.

Y&R fans, do you think Kyle and Victor's plan will work? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my TV spoilers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# YR# Young and the Restless# Soap Opera# TV spoilers# Daytime Drama

Comments / 8

Published by

Chrissie has spent the last two decades writing online for publications, such as Celeb Dirty Laundry, Soap Opera Spy, Yahoo News, and Inquisitr. She focuses on true crime, TV spoilers, and trending news.

Wichita, KS
3K followers

More from Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Preview Spoilers: Billy Fights For Lily-- Couple's Future Is Uncertain

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) refuses to give up his relationship with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Young and the Restless posted the weekly preview suggesting the once-happy couple will find common ground.

Read full story
2 comments

'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Steffy Refuses To Testify Against Sheila --Bill's Blackmail Pays Off

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will have a trick up his sleeve to ensure Sheila Carter's (Kimberlin Brown) freedom. According to She Knows Soaps, with Sheila's court hearing approaching, pressureSteffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) refuses to testify against her mother-in-law.

Read full story
9 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Pregnancy Scare--Diane Tricks Jeremy-- Jack Caught In A Lip-Lock

Sally Spectra has not been feeling well. Chloe Mitchell suggests she could be pregnant. But who's the daddy?Photo byThe Young and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for December 26 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will have a pregnancy scare on the CBS soap opera. She Knows Soaps reported that Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is tired of Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) making threats. She thinks it's time to confront him. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) worries he'll lose Diane to Jeremy and plants a passionate kiss on his ex-wife's lips.

Read full story
14 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Everything--Sheila Breaks into Finn/Steffy's House

This week, Thomas Forrester will lose everything --his job, his son, and his father will disown him.Photo byThe Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of December 26 tease that the fallout from Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) CPS scam is finally here. She Knows Soaps reported that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) would break into Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John 'Finn' Finnegan's (Tanner Novlan) home to convince them to give her another chance. And Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will spiral further into a dark place,

Read full story
19 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Matthew Atkinson Returns -- Thomas' Fate Looks Grim

Thomas Forrester will face the music for faking a CPS call using a voice-changing app.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that the week of December 26, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will lose everything. Matthew Atkinson will return to the soap after a short break to find Thomas's life is in the toilet.

Read full story
7 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Phyllis Blamed For Calling Jeremy Stark, But She's Likely Innocent

Everyone suspects Phyllis Summers called Jeremy Stark. The truth is, she's probably innocent.Photo byThe Young and the Restless/ Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that everyone is against Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), and they are sure she called Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) to let him know where to find Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Soap Dirt reported that Phyllis could lose her job over the allegations, as well as Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) might shut her out of her life.

Read full story
12 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Goes MIA-- 'B&B' Fans Panic Thorsten Kaye Is Leaving The Soap

'Bold and the Beautiful' viewers worry that Thorsten Kaye is leaving the daytime soap.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is taking a break to figure out if he wants to be with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) or Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Soap Dirt shared the soap viewers are panicking at the thought that Thorsten Kaye, the actor who plays Ridge, could be leaving the show.

Read full story
12 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Matthew Atkinson Reveals Thomas Forrester Will Find Redemption

Matthew Atkinson reveals that Thomas may be down now, but he'll figure out how to come out ahead eventually.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will find his way to redemption eventually, but first, he will face the consequences of his actions. Matthew Atkinson appeared on the podcast Bold Live and revealed that Thomas may look like he's down now, but redemption is coming.

Read full story
4 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Phyllis's Plan Bringing Jeremy To Genoa City Fails-- Summer Pays The Price

Phyllis brought Jeremy Stark to Genoa City to run Diane Jenkins out of town. Could her plan backfire?Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Phyllis Summers's (Michelle Stafford) plan to run Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) out of Genoa City using Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) could backfire and land her in a difficult spot.

Read full story
5 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Jack Threatens Phyllis -- Refuses To Let Anyone Harm Diane

Jack and Phyllis battle over Diane on Wednesday's Young and the Restless.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) has had it with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) meddling, and he will stop at nothing to protect Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) from her wrath. She Knows Soaps reported that Jack suspects Phyllis sent Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) to Genoa City to confront Diane about sending him to prison.

Read full story
3 comments

Justin Hartley's 'Massive' Ego Prevents Him From Returning To 'Young and The Restless'

A new report claims that Justin Hartley, the actor who played Adam Newman from 2014-2016, thinks he's "too good to return to soaps."Photo byDaniel Benavides/Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
1 comments

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Nick Busts Sally With Adam -- Shocking Betrayal Creates Newman Chaos

Sally admits she still loves Adam this week on Young and the Restless.Photo byYoung and the Restless/KingMinos77/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that the drama between Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will increase this week (December 5). Soap Dirt revealed that Adam and Sally hit the sheets, and Nick nearly catches them in the act. It will create a Newman brother war putting Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) in the middle.

Read full story
5 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Everything -- Fake CPS Calls Costs Him His Career And Family

Thomas loses everything this week on Bold and the Beautiful.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will lose his family and career after Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) exposed his CPS lie. Soap Dirt reported that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will disown his son for framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). If that's not bad enough, Thomas will lose his job at Forrester Creations and custody of his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Read full story
11 comments

'The Young And The Restless' Dec. 5-9 Spoilers: Nick Busts Sally --- Jeremy Stark Chaos Begins -- Adam Threatens Billy

Adam wants Billy to take a step back with Chelsea this week on The Young and the Restless.Photo byYoung and the Restless/YouTube. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of December 5 tease that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) will become a big problem for the Abbott family. Soap Dirt reported that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) would bust Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) cheating with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) will stand his ground with Adam over Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).

Read full story

'The Bold And The Beautiful' Dec. 5-9 Spoilers: Bill And Liam Face Off--Hope Blasts Thomas-- Ridge Decides

Thomas will feel the heat this week on Bold and the Beautiful.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of December 5 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will fire Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) but not before disowning him as a member of the Forrester clan. Soap Dirt reported that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will argue with his dad, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), about putting the sword necklace on. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will blast Thomas for his shady move and vows to protect Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from him.

Read full story
18 comments

'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Taylor's Revenge-- Writes A Tell-All Memoir With Traci Abbott's Help

Taylor moves to expose Ridge in a tell-all book after their wedding failure.Photo byCBS/YouTube. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) could get the upper hand after Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) walks away before saying, "I do." When Ridge decides he needs more time before marrying her after learning about Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) deception, Taylor will be heartbroken.

Read full story

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Victor Corners Chance About Abby -- Orders Nick Breakup With Sally

Victor corners Chance to chat about Abby then the Great Victor Newman orders his son, Nick stay away from Sally.Photo byThe Young and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will be on a mission to protect his children, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), from heartbreak. She Knows Soaps reported that Victor will corner Chance Chancellor (Connor Floyd) and demand to know why his marriage to Abby is in trouble.

Read full story

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Douglas -- Steffy Helps Hope And Liam Score Full Custody

Steffy makes good on her promise to make Thomas pay for deceiving Ridge. She urges Liam and Hope to take custody of Douglas.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make a big move to protect Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She Knows Soaps reported that Steffy vowed to protect her nephew after learning that Thomas called CPS using a voice-changing app.

Read full story
18 comments

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Weekly Spoilers: Thomas Blames Steffy For CPS Reveal, Deacon Threatens Sheila

Thomas will try to blame Steffy for the wedding fallout during the week of November 28.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of November 28 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) wedding fallout will have devastating consequences for Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy