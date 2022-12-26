'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Everything--Sheila Breaks into Finn/Steffy's House

This week, Thomas Forrester will lose everything --his job, his son, and his father will disown him. Photo by The Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of December 26 tease that the fallout from Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) CPS scam is finally here. She Knows Soaps reported that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) would break into Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John 'Finn' Finnegan's (Tanner Novlan) home to convince them to give her another chance. And Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will spiral further into a dark place,

Thomas Faces His Fate

Thomas has mostly been missing in action since Steffy revealed the truth behind the CPS call. She told Ridge Forrester (Ridge Thorsten) that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) did not call CPS. She exposed Thomas' trick of using a voice-changing app, framing Brooke for making the call.

As you can imagine, Ridge was floored. He left town to think about his life and where he wanted to go from there. Upon returning, he learned that Brooke and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) decided they didn't want to be with him right now, choosing self-love over him.

Ridge will chat with Thomas and let him know he's no longer part of his family. He disowns him for good. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge delivers the bad news that the Forrester Creations board is meeting to decide his fate with the family company.

Soap Opera Digest revealed that Ridge would be the deciding vote on Thomas' departure from FC. Will he vote to kick Thomas out of the family business?

Sheila Makes A SIlly Demand

Sheila isn't in a position to demand anything, but that's precisely what she does. On a stormy night, she cuts the power and breaks into Steffy's house. She confronts them, apologizing for everything she's done. She just wants to see her grandson.

Sheila will explain that she never meant to shoot Finn, She was aiming for Steffy, but he got in the way. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Finn could go along with Sheila, pretending to forgive her while calling the police to arrest her.

Bill's Downward Spiral

For the past few weeks, Bill's mental health has been declining. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that it will worsen during the week of December 26. Wyatt Spencer (Darrin Brooks) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will receive a series of strange text messages from their dad. Concerned, they decide to talk to him to see how they can help.

Several media outlets claim that Bill will kiss Sheila during the week of January 2, something that would concern his family even more. It sounds like Bill isn't going to get on a better path for a little while.

B&B fans, would you like to see Bill and Sheila together? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.