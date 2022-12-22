'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Matthew Atkinson Returns -- Thomas' Fate Looks Grim

Thomas Forrester will face the music for faking a CPS call using a voice-changing app. Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that the week of December 26, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will lose everything. Matthew Atkinson will return to the soap after a short break to find Thomas's life is in the toilet.

Soap Dirt reports that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will fire Thomas from Forrester Creations. Then, Thomas tries to reconnect with his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), only to find he destroyed the trust by forcing him to lie about the CPS call.

Ridge Confronts Thomas

Ridge has not talked to Thomas since he walked out on their wedding day on Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). B&B spoilers state that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) revealed Thomas faked the call to CPS using a voice-changing app and framed Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). It was too much for Ridge to process, so he left town for a few days to think.

Ridge has yet to talk to Thomas since his return. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge will confront Thomas next week. Ridge will fire Thomas from Forrester Creations and order him out of his life. That's right, soap fans, he will disown his son and request him never to speak to him again.

If that's not bad enough, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will have a few choice words for Thomas regarding Douglas. She wants the boy to stay with her and suggests he only sees Douglas with supervision.

Eric Tries To Mediate

After Ridge turns his back on Thomas, Eric Forrester (John McCook) decides to step in to help resolve the situation. B&B spoilers state that Eric doesn't think that Thomas deserves that treatment. While what he did was awful, he intended to reunite his parents.

Eric doesn't want his family to be ripped apart by Thomas's betrayal. He urges Ridge to find a way to forgive Thomas because his anger toward him will destroy him.

B&B fans, do you think Thomas deserves to lose everything over the CPS blunder? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Remember to follow me to read more TV spoilers.