'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Matthew Atkinson Reveals Thomas Forrester Will Find Redemption

Matthew Atkinson reveals that Thomas may be down now, but he'll figure out how to come out ahead eventually. Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will find his way to redemption eventually, but first, he will face the consequences of his actions. Matthew Atkinson appeared on the podcast Bold Live and revealed that Thomas may look like he's down now, but redemption is coming.

Matthew said that Thomas isn't a bad guy or mentally ill. He just went too far by forcing Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to lie for him. He used his son's voice-changing app on Douglas's phone to frame Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for calling CPS on him.

His sister, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), found out the truth and outed Thomas during Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) wedding. Now, the whole Forrester and Logan families are angry with Thomas. His future looks grim on Bold and the Beautiful, but the actor teases that it won't last long.

Atkinson Confirms He's Not Leaving The Show

One B&B theory was Thomas was leaving the show, and this was his exit storyline. Matthew confirmed he was not leaving the soap opera. That was news to the Bold and the Beautiful fans' ears as they love to watch the antihero in action and plot against Brooke.

B&B Will Redeem Thomas

Atkinson shared that Thomas will be redeemed. Eventually, Steffy and Ridge will see that Thomas's actions aren't evil. Steffy realizes that she played a part in his actions, as she told him they needed to get their parents together by any means necessary. Of course, she should have clarified that before asking for his help.

Ridge will forgive his son. They've been through worse and will probably endure another betrayal sometime in the future. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will listen to Thomas's reasoning for framing her mother and will probably understand why he did it. She might be angry now, but she'll calm down eventually.

B&B fans can rest assured that Thomas will stick around, and he'll get redemption. How do you think Thomas will squirm out of this mess? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.