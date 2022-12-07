'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Phyllis's Plan Bringing Jeremy To Genoa City Fails-- Summer Pays The Price

Phyllis brought Jeremy Stark to Genoa City to run Diane Jenkins out of town. Could her plan backfire? Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Phyllis Summers's (Michelle Stafford) plan to run Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) out of Genoa City using Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) could backfire and land her in a difficult spot.

Soap Dirt reported that Phyllis thought Jeremy's presence would be enough to send Diane packing. She failed to see that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) would stand up to protect Diane.

Jeremy Terrifies Diane

There's no doubt that Jeremy terrifies Diane. The thought of him roaming Genoa City has made her panic. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack and Kyle vowed to protect Diane from harm.

This is where it could get dicey for Phyllis. While her intention was for Jeremy to drive Diane out of town, she put her family at risk by bringing such a violent man to Genoa City. Y&R spoilers suggest that Phyllis's daughter, Summer Newman (Allison Lanier), could become Jeremy's new target.

Summer And Harrison At Risk

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Phyllis's plan backfires when her family becomes Jeremy's target. That seems to imply that Summer and Harrison Abbott (Kellen Enriquez) will become his target.

It makes sense, as Harrison is very important to Diane. She loves being his grandmother, or DiDi as he calls her. If Jeremy threatened to harm the toddler, it would send Diane reeling. It sounds like Jeremy will stir up all kinds of drama in the next few weeks.

