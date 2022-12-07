'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Jack Threatens Phyllis -- Refuses To Let Anyone Harm Diane

Jack and Phyllis battle over Diane on Wednesday's Young and the Restless. Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) has had it with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) meddling, and he will stop at nothing to protect Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) from her wrath. She Knows Soaps reported that Jack suspects Phyllis sent Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) to Genoa City to confront Diane about sending him to prison.

On Wednesday's (December 7) show, Jack threatens to fire Phyllis and have security remove her from Jabot if she had anything to do with Jeremy popping up in Genoa City. Of course, Phyllis claimed she didn't contact Jeremy. However, Jack doesn't believe her and vows to get to the bottom of this.

Jack Vows To protect Diane

Jeremy scares Diane, and she's worried about her safety with him knowing her location. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) vows to protect her from Jeremy's wrath.

Summer Newman (Allison Lanier), Kyle, and Jack suspect that Phyllis called Jeremy and told him where to find Diane. And they are probably right, as Phyllis admitted to Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) that she called Jeremy revealing where to find Diane. She felt that was the only way to drive Diane out of town for good.

Jack Worries About Harrison, Kyle, and Summer's Safety

Phyllis has a one-track mind right now. She wants to drive Diane out of Genoa City, no matter the cost. She failed to see how this could hurt Kyle and Summer, as well as Harrison Abbott (Kellen Enriquez). She gave Jeremy the Abbott mansion as Diane's location, which puts the hardened criminal access to her daughter, Kyle, and Harrison.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Phyllis may not be the only one that gave Jeremy a tip on where to find Diane. That gives the Y&R viewers a hint that Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) could have beaten Phyllis to the punch and given up Diane's whereabouts.

Y&R fans, do you think Jack will fire Phyllis? Do you think Diane is really terrified of Jeremy or using him to reel Jack in? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.