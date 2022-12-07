Justin Hartley's 'Massive' Ego Prevents Him From Returning To 'Young and The Restless'

A new report claims that Justin Hartley, the actor who played Adam Newman from 2014-2016, thinks he's "too good to return to soaps." Photo by Daniel Benavides/Wikimedia Commons

Justin Hartley played Adam Newman on Young and the Restless from 2014-16. He left the soap to star in This Is Us, which ended a few months ago. Since This Is Us ended, Radar Online claims that the actor is having trouble finding work because of his "massive ego."

After This Is Us was over, The Young and the Restless contacted Hartley to reprise the role of Adam Newman. He declined to return, forcing CBS to hire Mark Grossman (who is fabulous as Adam) for the role of Adam Newman.

Justin Wanted More Money

Allegedly, Justin alienated his Young and the Restless costars when he started complaining about his salary in 2015. He thought he should have a larger salary. When CBS refused to increase his salary, he decided to leave and join the cast of This Is Us.

"Justin wants nothing to do with returning to Young and the Restless," Hartley's unnamed friend said. "He figures This Is Us was such a big series, he should be getting big movie roles, and returning to soaps would be a step backward."

Hartley Refuses To Return To Y&R

An insider claims that Hartley can't shake his reputation, which is part of why movie offers aren't flowing in. He shot a pilot with CBS, The Never Game, but the network hasn't picked up the series yet.

"If his CBS show isn't picked up soon, Justin's only option is to return to soap operas," the insider claims.

The Young and the Restless viewers loved Justin Hartley's Adam Newman. At one time, they begged CBS to bring Hartley back to Y&R. However, Mark Grossman has made the role his own, and it's hard to imagine Hartley returning to the role.

Y&R fans, do you think this report is true about Justin Hartley? The Young and the Restless viewers loved Justin Hartley's Adam Newman. At one time, they begged CBS to bring Hartley back to Y&R. However, Mark Grossman has made the role his own, and it's hard to imagine Hartley returning to the role.