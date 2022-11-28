'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Taylor's Revenge-- Writes A Tell-All Memoir With Traci Abbott's Help

Taylor moves to expose Ridge in a tell-all book after their wedding failure. Photo by CBS/YouTube

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) could get the upper hand after Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) walks away before saying, "I do." When Ridge decides he needs more time before marrying her after learning about Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) deception, Taylor will be heartbroken.

She Knows Soaps reported that Taylor would admit that she knew Ridge would leave her the first chance he had. She knew he loved Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) when he asked her to marry him. After Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) exposes Thomas's CPS lie, Ridge asks Taylor how she could stay quiet and not tell him the truth before the wedding.

Taylor's Heartbreak

As you can imagine, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Taylor will be devastated by Ridge's rejection after learning that Brooke never called CPS. Ridge rushes off to talk to Brooke, leaving Taylor begging him to marry her.

This time, Taylor refuses to take Ridge's rejection without a fight. With the help of Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) from Genoa City, she may decide to write a tell-all memoir about her three-decade relationship with the world-famous designer.

Bill Helps Taylor Get Revenge

Another B&B theory suggests that Taylor could get help from Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). He could offer her publishing rights with Spencer Publishing. That would give Bill a good way to stick it to Ridge.

At any rate, it sounds like Taylor won't sit around and sulk about Ridge's flakiness. B&B fans, would you like to see Taylor pen a memoir about her relationship with Ridge? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.