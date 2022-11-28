'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Victor Corners Chance About Abby -- Orders Nick Breakup With Sally

Victor corners Chance to chat about Abby then the Great Victor Newman orders his son, Nick stay away from Sally. Photo by The Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will be on a mission to protect his children, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), from heartbreak. She Knows Soaps reported that Victor will corner Chance Chancellor (Connor Floyd) and demand to know why his marriage to Abby is in trouble.

After Victor chats with Chance, he visits Nick to order him to break up with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). He doesn't want his son to be with her, as he sees nothing but heartache in the future. Y&R spoilers state that Nick will refuse to listen, as he believes Sally is the woman for him, unaware that she betrayed him with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

Victor Wants Answers From Chance

Last week (November 21), Victor and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) talked to Abby, who told her dad that she and Chance weren't living together anymore. Victor pressed Abby for answers, but she refused to give her dad any details.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor will corner Chance and ask him why his marriage is over. Chance could expose Abby's tryst with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), but it's not likely. He probably will say they've grown apart, to which Victor will urge him to reconnect with his daughter.

Victor And Nick Disagree About Sally

During the week of November 28, Victor will visit Nick to chat about Sally. Y&R spoilers state that Victor doesn't want Nick to get hurt, knowing how close Adam was to Sally. He thinks Sally has secrets and she will end up hurting Nick.

Young and the Restless viewers can expect Nick to stand up to his dad and refuse to end his relationship with Sally. After seeing Nick, Victor will launch an investigation on Sally, determined to find out what the beautiful redhead could be hiding. Sally is playing a dangerous game with Nick and Adam, especially with Victor looking into her past.

Y&R fans, do you think Chance will tell Victor about Devon and Abby? Keep watching Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.