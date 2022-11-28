'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Douglas -- Steffy Helps Hope And Liam Score Full Custody

Steffy makes good on her promise to make Thomas pay for deceiving Ridge. She urges Liam and Hope to take custody of Douglas. Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make a big move to protect Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She Knows Soaps reported that Steffy vowed to protect her nephew after learning that Thomas called CPS using a voice-changing app.

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) would jump at the chance to have Douglas full-time. With Thomas's scheme now public knowledge, it wouldn't be difficult for her to seek custody of the boy.

Thomas Will Face Consequences

B&B spoilers state that Thomas will face significant consequences for his CPS call blunder. He will lose custody of Thomas -- that much is a given. However, he could lose his job at Forrester Creations. Some Bold and the Beautiful viewers think Eric Forrester (John McCook) will kick him out of the mansion.

Steffy will shock Thomas by helping Liam and Hope gain custody of Douglas. He never thought his sister would betray him that way. However, Steffy sees it differently. She believes that Thomas is a danger to Douglas. Steffy needs her nephew to feel safe.

Douglas Caught In The Middle

B&B spoilers reveal that Douglas loves his father as much as he cares about Thomas; Douglas knows that faking that call to frame his Grandma Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) was wrong. After Thomas threatened Douglas, forcing him to keep the voice-changing app recordings a secret, the little boy stopped feeling safe in his dad's care.

After Hope and Liam learn what Thomas did to Brooke, they will want Douglas to live with them. Hope will urge Thomas to seek psychological help, not for himself but for Douglas. When Thomas hears Steffy supported Liam and Hope taking custody of Douglas, it could result in a Forrester family war.

B&B fans, do you think Hope and Liam will get custody of Douglas? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.