'The Bold and the Beautiful' Weekly Spoilers: Thomas Blames Steffy For CPS Reveal, Deacon Threatens Sheila

Chrissie Massey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjyev_0jP86DhA00
Thomas will try to blame Steffy for the wedding fallout during the week of November 28.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of November 28 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) wedding fallout will have devastating consequences for Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

She Knows Soaps reported that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) would go rogue, and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) would issue a threat to Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

Thomas Blames Steffy

It's hard to think of a valid reason that Thomas can blame Steffy for the wedding fallout. But B&B spoilers state that's what happens. Taylor and Thomas refuse to tell Ridge the truth at the wedding, so Steffy speaks up and reveals Thomas faked the CPS call and framed Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

The scoop stuns Ridge, who broke up with Brooke over the CPS call. Thomas tries to blame Steffy for the fallout, stating that their mother would be Mrs. Ridge Forrester if she had stayed quiet.

BIll Hatches A Plan

B&B spoilers state that Bill will revert to his old ways. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will rage at Dollar Bill for his treatment of the Logan sisters. He overheard him profess his love to both Brooke and Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

The buzz on social media is Bill discovers Sheila's hideout. He might confront Deacon about hiding Sheila, knowing the threat she imposes. Meanwhile, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Deacon will threaten Sheila, putting the evil villain on the defensive.

Stephen Logan (Patrick Duffy) will support Brooke on Monday, November 28, before returning home. On Wednesday, Brooke will learn why Ridge ended their marriage, leaving her furious with Thomas.

B&B fans, do you think Brooke will immediately take Ridge back? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. Share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.

Published by

Chrissie has spent the last two decades writing online for publications, such as Celeb Dirty Laundry, Soap Opera Spy, Yahoo News, and Inquisitr. She focuses on true crime, TV spoilers, and trending news.

