'The Young and the Restless' Weekly Spoilers: Sally Betrays Nick With Adam, Devon Confesses, And Danny Makes His Move

Sally betrays Nick with Adam during the week of November 28. Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of November 28 tease that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will find himself in a familiar spot when Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) betrays him by sharing a passionate moment with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

She Knows Soaps reported that Daniel Romalotti, Jr (Michael Graziadei) will pitch his business idea to Chancellor Winters on Monday, November 28. Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will learn why Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) broke up with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James).

Sally Betrays Nick With Adam

Y&R spoilers state that Sally will run into Adam and share a heartfelt chat. She will inform him that things aren't going well for her. She is having trouble finding a new job, not to mention she's struggling to put her feelings for him to bed.

Adam will suggest they head to her hotel suite to talk. While alone, they kiss, leading to the couple hitting the sheets. Of course, Sally will regret sleeping with Adam, but the Young and the Restless spoilers state that she won't be able to shake her connection to Adam.

Danny Has An Idea For Chancellor Winters

Danny wants to make his visit to Genoa City permanent. He pitches his idea for a game to Lily and Devon, hoping Chancellor Winters would be interested in bankrolling the project. Lily seemed interested in talking more about it.

After Danny leaves Devon's penthouse, Lily learns why Amanda broke up with her brother. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon confesses that Amanda and Chance Chancellor (Connor Floyd) walked in on him and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) going at it on his couch. Lily will let Devon have it for his careless behavior.

Y&R viewers should expect more drama between Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) as they argue about Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). It'll take a dangerous turn soon, as Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) will arrive in Genoa City later this week.

Do you think that Sally will leave Nick for Adam? Keep watching Young and the Restless to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera. Share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.