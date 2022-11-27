'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sheila's Desperate Act-- Vanishes After Bill Discovers Her Hideout

Bill discovers Sheila's hideout, forcing the evil villain to go on the run. Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will find herself in a tough spot during the week of November 28. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will discover a hot scoop and aim to use the juicy tidbit in his favor.

Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Bill would resort to his old ways and implement an evil plan. The B&B spoilers don't explicitly say what secret Bill discovers, but many viewers think he could find Sheila's hideout.

Bill Scrambles After Facing Rejection From Katie And Brooke

Last week on Bold and the Beautiful, Bill faced rejection from Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom). He gave them the same spiel about how much he loved them and wanted to create a life with them. Thankfully, they declined as Brooke only has eyes for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and Katie wants to be with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Sheila Vanishes After Her Hideout Discovery

Soap Opera Digest's recent issue revealed that Sheila would react to a serious threat. If Bill discovers Sheila has been hiding at Deacon Sharpe's (Sean Kanan) apartment, he could resort to his old behavior to save his loved ones from being hurt by the evil villain.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sheila will have a huge storyline in the coming weeks. Showrunner Brad Bell said that Sheila isn't going anywhere, so the fans should get used to her being on the show.

It sounds like Bill will figure out Deacon has Sheila hidden in his apartment, and he threatens to turn Sheila in. All we know for sure is Sheila vanishes, and Deacon scrambles to find her.

B&B fans, do you think Bill discovers Sheila's hideout? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful to find out what happens next. Share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.