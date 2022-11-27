'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Surprise Pregnancy Brings A Paternity Mystery

Nick and Adam find themselves in familiar territory when Sally doesn't know which brother fathered her baby. Photo by Young and the Restless/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could find herself in a tough spot when she turns up pregnant. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported Sally could end up pregnant, and she won't know which Newman brother fathered her baby.

Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) have been through this before. Several years ago, Sage Warner (Kelly Sullivan) announced her pregnancy. Y&R spoilers state that after sleeping with both brothers, she didn't know who had fathered her child, Christian. Of course, we now know that Adam was Christian's biological father, with Nick raising the boy as his child.

Sally Can't Decide Who She Wants

Nick made his position clear to Sally. He wants to be with her but refuses to compete for her attention. If she wanted Adam, he would bow out and wish them well. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sally decided she wanted Nick, but her lingering feelings for Adam complicate the situation.

During the week of November 28, Sally and Adam will share a passionate kiss that will lead to bedroom action. After sleeping with both brothers, in a short time, the writers could be setting up a 'who's the daddy' storyline.

Adam Will Fight For Sally

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam won't let Sally go. He plans to fight for her, even if it upsets Nick. Sally doesn't want to let Adam go either, as they have deep unresolved feelings for each other.

It's unclear if Adam loves Sally or doesn't want Nick to have her. Whatever his motivation, he will make sure that Sally knows he is the perfect man for her. If she becomes pregnant, that'll make the situation much more complicated for Sally.

Y&R fans, do you think Sally should pick--Nick or Adam? Keep watching the Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.