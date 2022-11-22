'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Taylor Dumped At The Altar-- Ridge Moves Out After Learning The Truth

Thomas's secret will shatter Ridge and Taylor's chances at happiness. Photo by Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be blown away when he learns Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was responsible for making the fake CPS call and framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She Knows Soaps reported that when the truth comes out, it will put Ridge and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) marriage at risk, as Ridge will rush to Brooke's side.

On Monday's (November 21) show, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) finally told Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes) that his father called CPS using his phone and a voice-changing app. He played the recording for his aunt, which stunned Steffy. She knows what she needs to do, but it isn't straightforward. If she reveals the truth, it could end any chances her parents have at happiness.

Thomas's Actions Devastate Taylor

When Steffy reveals the truth about the CPS call, Taylor will unravel. She will know that Ridge will want to talk to Brooke about it. The fear of him leaving her will be overwhelming.

The B&B spoilers state that Taylor will face heartache during the week of November 28. Many soap fans assume that Ridge will go missing and not attend his wedding. If that's true, Taylor will face the devastation of being stood up at the altar.

Ridge Moves Out After Learning The Truth

As quickly as Ridge moved out of Brooke's house after learning she allegedly called CPS, he will move out that fast when he realizes it was all a big lie. B&B spoilers reveal that he will feel guilty about abandoning Taylor, as she is not at fault, but he will want to reconnect with Brooke.

Thomas will have some explaining to do. It's clear that he orchestrated this whole mess with the sole purpose of pushing his parents to reunite. In Thomas's mind, the end justified the means. However, the B&B viewers know that Ridge won't see it that way.

Bold and the Beautiful fans, do you think Ridge will stand Taylor up at the altar? Share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my stories.