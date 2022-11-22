'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Danny's Back--Michael Graziadei Teases A Permanent Return

Michael Graziadei returns as Danny this week on Y&R. Photo by Y&R Insider/Twitter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Daniel Romalotti, Jr, AKA Danny (Michael Graziadei), is back in Genoa City. The actor shared with Soap Opera Digest what's ahead for Danny and gave clues as to how long he will stick around.

On Monday's (November 21) episode, Danny ran into Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) at the club. She seemed stunned to see her ex. As shocked as she was to see him, she was clearly excited to see him, smiling from ear to ear.

Danny Returns

Y&R spoilers have hinted for several weeks that Danny and his father, Daniel Romalotti (Michael Damian), will return for the holidays. Michael Damian's return will begin just before Christmas.

Danny told Lily that his wife went overseas with his daughter for business. Since he was alone, he returned home to catch up with everyone. At some point, he will visit his mother, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford).

How Long Will Danny Stay?

Many times, Graziadei's return to Y&R was very temporary. He would pop in for a visit, see his family and friends, then leave almost as quickly as he arrived. This time, the actor teases it could be for a more extended stint.

His return came at the right time. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily are facing tough times. Danny's return will likely put more strain on their relationship. Honestly, the Y&R fans are excited about the possibilities.

Graziadei told Soap Opera Digest that his Y&R co-star, Bryton James (Devon Hamilton), visited him to see his twins (born in August 2021). James suggested Graziadei should return to Y&R. The actor said he never considered a return, but the idea was intriguing.

It was only a few days before James put the wheels in motion. CBS called Graziadei, sent a contract, and asked him to stay quiet about his return. The actor shared the idea of returning came at the right time. Being a new dad, he wanted to find a job in Los Angeles to reduce his travel time.

It sounds like Graziadei may be sticking around for a while. Y&R viewers can't contain their excitement over the possibilities.

Young and the Restless fans, do you think Danny and Lily will rekindle their romance? Share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my stories.