'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Admits He's Torn-- Carter Enraged Over Bill's Bold Move

Bill professed his love for Brooke, not knowing that Carter was listening at the door. The Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of November 21 tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be under fire for his bold move of professing his love to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke and Bill didn't know that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) was listening at the door.

She Knows Soaps reported that Eric Forrester (John McCook) presses Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to talk about his feelings about Brooke. Eric doesn't think marrying Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) so quickly is a good idea.

Carter Springs Into Action

Carter listens as Bill tries to downplay his feelings for Katie Logan (Heather Tom) while telling Brooke that he wants to spend his life with her. It wasn't that long ago Dollar Bill was telling Katie the same spiel.

B&B spoilers state that Carter can't contain his rage for Katie and Ridge. He knows that if he tells Ridge about Bill's play, it will result in jealousy, which could put a stop to this marriage.

Carter planned to sneak into Brooke's home, grab Ridge's cufflinks and leave. However, the B&B spoilers state that Bill catches him. It looks like the two men might exchange words.

Eric Pressures Ridge

Meanwhile, Ridge is getting ready to marry Taylor. B&B spoilers tease that Eric advises Ridge again that it's a mistake marrying Taylor this soon after Brooke. Ridge will admit that he still loves Brooke deeply, but he loves Taylor, too. While he can't give Taylor his whole heart, he can give her enough to make her happy.

Ridge clarifies to his father that marrying Taylor and making his children happy is important to him. Eric understands his point but worries that he will regret his decision.

The Ridge/Taylor wedding will be the focal storyline for the week of November 21. It's anyone's guess how it will turn out, especially since Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) hasn't deleted the voice recordings. He knows the right thing to do is to expose his father's shady move.

B&B fans, do you think Ridge will marry Taylor? Watch Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.

