'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Adam Proposes To Sally-- Daniel Reunites With Lily

Adam proposes to Sally with Nick just a few feet away.

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that the week of November 21 will be action-packed. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) declares his love for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) by asking her to marry him. She Knows Soaps reports that Daniel Romalotti (Michael Grazaidei) reunites with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Additionally, Nate Hastings, Jr. (Sean Dominic) will question Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) about why she removed Sally as CEO of Newman media.

Adam Proposes To Sally

It almost seems to come out of nowhere, but that's how Adam rolls. He watches as Sally and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) enjoy a night out. He sends them an expensive bottle of wine to show that he's there watching.

When Sally and Nick get up to leave, Adam asks Sally for a moment to talk. She questions whether he is drunk and can get home safely. He denies having too much to drink. Instead, he asks her to be his wife.

Daniel Reunites With Lily

Y&R spoilers state that Lily and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) were enjoying a nice dinner. Billy receives a text message from Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) asking Billy to come to the coffee house to talk. Of course, Lily had a problem with that but told him if she was reaching out, by all means, to chat with his friend.

After Billy leaves, Daniel shows up. She sees him from the corner of her eye. Young and the Restless spoilers say that the two high school sweethearts embrace, and she tells him she's so glad he's back in Genoa City.

Nate Questions Victoria

Nate and Victoria have a business meeting to discuss the direction of Newman Media. Nate seems confused as to why she fired Sally. He explained that Sally was doing well in the position and that her team respected her. Victoria stands by her decision, quickly trying to make Nate feel comfortable.

Nate suspects her reasons for letting Sally go were personal. It makes him feel uneasy. Perhaps, he wonders if she will find a reason to get rid of him.

Do you think Sally will consider marrying Adam? Will Daniel and Lily grow closer, which would create tension in Lily and Billy's relationship? Watch the Young and the Restless airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.

