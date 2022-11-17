'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Fires Thomas For Framing Brooke

When Douglas reveals the truth, Ridge's anger will switch from Brooke to Thomas. Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will fire Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) over the fake CPS call. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that the secret would come out shortly. When it does, Ridge will feel like his head is about to explode, as he trusted his son over his then-wife, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) knows the truth as he found a voice-changing app on his phone with his father and Brooke's voice saying the same thing, stating that Douglas was in danger because his father was dangerous.

B&B Spoilers-- Douglas Knows His Dad Framed Brooke

On Wednesday, November 16, Thomas forced Douglas to celebrate Ridge's engagement to Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Douglas said he didn't want to go because he didn't like lying about Brooke. Thomas pushed him to go, and eventually, the little guy participated.

At the party, Ridge told his family that Brooke called CPS in a play to remove Douglas from Thomas's care. Eric Forrester (John McCook) questioned if that was true, as it didn't sound like her. Ridge defended his son, stating that he backed Thomas, and if he said she did, then she did.

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers-- The Truth Rocks Ridge

There is no easy way about this whopper of a secret. When it comes out, it will have devastating consequences for all involved. Ridge will want to make amends with Brooke. Thomas will have to explain why he stooped to such low standards.

B&B spoilers state that when Ridge finds out, he will fire Thomas from Forrester Creations. He won't want anything to do with him. It will be fun for the B&B viewers to see Thomas finally getting some karma for all the shady moves he's made in the past few months.

Do you think Ridge will fire Thomas? Will Brooke forgive Ridge? Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.

b