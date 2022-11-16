'The Bold and the Beautiful' Star Denise Richards Involved In A Road Rage Incident That Ended In Gunfire

Denise Richards posted about an incident where she was nearly shot in a terrifying road rage. Greg2600/Wikimedia

Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were hit by a bullet in a scary road rage incident on Monday, November 14. TMZ reported Richards was headed to Popsicle Studios in LA for work. Her husband had difficulty finding the location when the driver behind them got frustrated.

The driver started yelling at them and tried to squeeze in to pass them. Richards' husband let the driver pass, but the driver wasn't done with Phypers and Richards. He shot at their car. Thankfully, no one was injured, but the scary altercation terrified Denise and her husband.

Once she arrived on the set, Denise showed her co-worker the bullet hole and expressed her panic from living through the ordeal. A member of production called the police, although it isn't clear if law enforcement came out to speak to her.

Richards is working on the film Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace. After the altercation, Phypers stayed by his wife's side while she worked 12 hours on the set. Once filming was done for the day, a police escort followed them to their house to ensure their safety.

Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace releases in 2023, and it follows an Iraq War veteran who embarks on a mission to stop a fallen angel from raising an army of the dead to take over the world. Richards' character is a weapons expert. She stars in the movie alongside Josh Burdett and Korrina Rico.

It sounds like a genuinely frightening experience. It's good that Denise Richards and her husband were not injured.