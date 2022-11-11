'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Continues To Lie To Brooke-- The Truth Will Rock The Forrester Family

Chrissie Massey

Thomas's shady CPS move is still causing drama between Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still hasn’t told Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) why he wanted to end their marriage. According to She Knows Soaps, she is still in the dark, which is one reason she struggles to let go.

Perhaps, deep down, Ridge knows that Brooke wouldn’t call CPS and risk Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samri) well-being. Despite the horrible situation, Ridge and Brooke care about what happens to Douglas.

Ridge Is Lying To Himself

Part of the problem is that Ridge isn’t being honest with himself. He believes all his problems will vanish if he reunites and remarries Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Their relationship will never work because he isn’t in love with her.

Sure, he’s comfortable with her, and they share a history and children. But they don’t have passion and deep love like he has with Brooke.

On Friday's show (November 11), Ridge gave Brooke another opportunity to come clean about calling CPS. But she didn't, which upset him. What Ridge doesn't know, and the B&B audience does, is Brooke didn't make that call. Thomas is completely responsible.

The Truth Will Come Out

When the truth comes out, it will shock many characters on B&B. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will scramble to save himself. He will have to explain why he stooped to such a low level to remove Brooke from their lives.

When Ridge finds out that Thomas put this all in motion with a voice-changing application on Douglas’ phone, it will send Ridge right back into Brooke’s arm. It will break Taylor’s heart as she assumed she would spend the rest of her life with Ridge.

Bold and the Beautiful fans, what do you think Ridge will do when he learns that Brooke never called CPS? Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don’t forget to follow me to read more of my articles.

Chrissie has spent the last two decades writing online for publications, such as Celeb Dirty Laundry, Soap Opera Spy, Yahoo News, and Inquisitr. She focuses on true crime, TV spoilers, and trending news.

