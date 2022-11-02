'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Michelle Stafford Drives Fans Crazy--Teases A Big 'Y&R' Return

Michelle Stafford teases Y&R fans about a fan-favorite's surprise return. CBS/Monty Brinton

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that a significant return is in the works for the 50th anniversary of the CBS daytime drama. Michelle Stafford, the actress who plays Phyllis Summers, teased the soap opera fans by posting a text message with an unnamed actor. Whoever it is, they will be returning to the show and should pop up in late January.

Last month, Soap Opera Digest reported Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) would return for a multiple-episode arc starting around Thanksgiving. And, when a fan asked her if the person was Graziadei, she quickly replied, "No!"

So, Who Could It Be?

According to She Knows Soaps, another fan asked her if it was Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). It would make sense for Sheila to return for the Young and the Restless' 50th-anniversary episode. She was quickly ruled out as she is busy on Y&R's sister soap, The Bold and the Beautiful.

Another suggestion was Malcolm Winters (Shemar Moore). He could return to help Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) handle the Nate Hastings, Jr. (Sean Dominic) betrayal. Most fans didn't think it was Malcolm because of his lack of use of his catchphrase," Baby girl."

Leave it To The Y&R Fans To Figure It Out

Finally, after hundreds of replies, the Y&R detectives figured out it was probably Daniel Romalotti (Michael Damian), Phyllis' son, Danny's father. It makes sense, too, as Danny is coming for a visit with life-changing news. We still don't know any details about his storyline. But now the viewers wonder if Danny's dad will play a part in the storyline.

