Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New Prison

Scott Peterson was finally removed from death row. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

The California Supreme Court overturned Scott Peterson's death row sentence two years ago. On Tuesday, October 26, Peterson moved from San Quentin to Mule Creek Prison. NPR reported Peterson has a new mug shot, saying his new prison home.

In 2005, a jury of Peterson's peers recommended a death sentence after rendering a guilty verdict for the death of his wife, Laci Peterson, and his unborn son, Connor. The prosecution believes he dumped his wife's body in the San Francisco Bay on December 24, 2002. Scott claims he is innocent of the crime, suggesting the real killer could still be at large.

Peterson Has A New Mug Shot

Peterson sat on death row for 17 years before the California Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 2020. Scott's new mug shot shows him much older, now age 50, with salt-and-pepper stubble. In his previous mug shot, he was clean-shaven.

Last year, Peterson appealed his conviction, claiming one jury member, Richelle Nice, lied on her jury questionnaire to get on the jury to convict him. Nice denied the claims of deceiving the court to ensure Peterson's guilty verdict.

Peterson's New Trial Request

NY Post reported Peterson's attorney accused Nice of lying about not being a victim of domestic violence. They located a case where Nice filed a restraining order against a former partner. Nice said she never considered herself a domestic violence victim, despite being beaten by her boyfriend (while pregnant) in 2001. She ended up taking out a restraining order to prevent further abuse.

“I’ve been in many fights, and I don’t consider myself a victim,” Nice said. “It might be different from you or someone else. You might consider yourself a victim, but I don’t.”

Scot Peterson's request for a new trial is ongoing. The judge should decide in the coming months. If the judge denies his request, his attorney says they will appeal the decision. Please share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my stories.