'The Conners' Casting News: William H. Macy Books A Guest Spot

William H. Macy will appear on 'The Conners' as Dan's high school buddy. Angela George/Wikimedia

William H. Macy is coming to The Conners. The talented actor booked a role in Season 5, and the fans can't stop talking about it. Entertainment Weekly says we don't know when he'll show up yet, but it's coming up. So far, it looks like the Shameless star will only appear in one episode, but that could change in the future.

William H Macy Joins The Cast

Executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan teased a memorable original Roseanne character would return for Season 5.

"I can't reveal it, but there is someone coming from years' past," Helford said last month. "It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back. I think people are going to be very surprised."

"It's one that the true fans are really going to appreciate," Caplan added.

The Roseanne spin-off, The Conners, has become a haven for Shameless fans. The actress who plays Darlene Conner's (Sara Gilbert) daughter, Harris (Emma Kenney). Kenney played Debbie Gallagher on Shameless, the daughter of Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy).

What We Know About Macy's Storyline

While we do not know Macy's airdate, we know a little about his storyline. He will play Smitty, Dan Conner's (John Goodman) best friend from high school. He returns to Lanford for a visit. Dan spends time with his old friend, and they fondly remember Roseanne, sharing memories they share with her.

The Conners airs Wednesdays evenings at 8 p.m. on ABC.

It'll be exciting to see Macy and Goodman on the small screen together again.