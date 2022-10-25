Sophie Turner Reacts To 'Game Of Thrones' Fans Debate On Sansa Stark's Villain Status

Chrissie Massey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgYcD_0im01kU000
Sophie Turner responds to GoT debate on Sansa's villain status.Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia

Game Of Thrones fans thrives on debating about their favori e characters. They examine why their favorites made the decisions they did and, ultimately, question their villain status. The newest character to meet this fate is Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

It all started on Twitter when Daenerys is alive tweeted, "One thing I love about the GoT show universe is its portrayals of the most heartless and cruel villains. No other show or movie makes you as invested in watching their downfall; it almost feels personal."

The pictures the user attached raised eyebrows, as the GoT fanbase couldn't see how Sansa fit in with the others. It included images of Joffrey Baratheon, Ramsay Bolton, Aegon the Second, and Sansa. The tweet has over 14,000 likes, nearly 9,000 quote tweets, and over 8,000 retweets.

Daenerys is alive tweeted a follow-up to her initial tweet, "Imagine being responsible for your father's death and pushing the strongest character in the universe to burn millions of innocent people (kings landing was Sansa's fault). Sansa failed upwards of 8 seasons straight."

The Game of Thrones fans reacted with a vengeance and let the Twitter world know that their Queen Sansa is not a villain. Most admitted Sansa made questionable decisions, but they pointed out many GoT characters were guilty of that, even the idolized Jon Snow.

It's hard to imagine in the Game of Thrones universe, you'd consider Sansa a villain when Little Finger and Cersei were causing so much trouble for all seven kingdoms. Sophie Turner, the actress who played Sansa, responded to the debate with a picture on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zhTG_0im01kU000
Sophie Turner posts this picture to show, villain or not, she's the queen.Sophie Turner/Instagram

The picture says it all. It doesn't matter if you think Sansa was a villain or not because, in the end, she became the queen of the North. Turner took pride in showing that villain or not; the correct way to address her was Queen Sansa.

Do you think Sansa was a villain? Share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my stories.

