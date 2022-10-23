'House Of The Dragon' Olivia Cooke Auditioned For Both Roles--Rhaenyra And Alicent

Olivia Cooke auditioned for both Alicent and Rhaenyra. Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia

House of the Dragon is arguably the most-watched new TV series released in 2022. The show had the advantage of being a Game of Thrones prequel. The show came with millions of viewers, ready to watch anything related to GoT.

HOTD Casting Team Loved Olivia Cooke's Auditions

Olivia Cooke, the actress who plays Alicent Hightower, is one of the most seasoned actors on the show. At least, according to showrunner Miguel Sapochnik. According to Wiki of Thrones, he said they knew they wanted to cast her for the show, but they had her read for both Alicent and Rhaenyra Targaryen. While she had an excellent audition for both roles, the showrunners felt she was a better fit for Alicent.

"We got Olivia to read for Rhaenyra as well. And she did astonishing reads for both of them. It became clearer that she would be better suited to Alicent. And certainly, once we’d met Emma D'Arcy, the pair of them were wonderful," casting director Kate Rhodes James explained.

HOTD Viewers Love To Hate Alicent

One thing is sure, Cooke is doing a great job in her role. The tension between Alicent and Rhaenyra is palatable. Rhaenrya is the rightful heir to the throne, but Alicent twisted something the King told her just before his death to push her son onto the throne.

The role of Alicent is a night and day difference from Cooke's role as Norman Bates' (Freddie Highmore) high school friend, Emma, on A&E's Bates Motel. The HOTD viewers cannot wait to see what Alicent will do next.

House of the Dragon's finale airs Sunday, October 23, on HBO at 9/8c.