'House Of The Dragon' Producer Doesn't Understand The Obsession With Daemon Targaryen

HOTD producer Sarah Hess says Daemon would make a terrible partner, yet his popularity on social media soars. Lazy King/YouTube screenshot

House of The Dragon, the Game Of Thrones prequel, is off to a great start. The GoT fans cannot get enough of the drama within the Targaryen family. The show’s success can be credited to the cast, but some standouts are Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, and Ewan Mitchell.

The one thing evident on social media is that Matt Smith is a fan favorite for his role, Deamon Targaryen. Sarah Hess doesn't understand the fans' obsession with him. She said by what they've shown on the HBO series, Daemon would make a terrible partner. Even so, many fans swoon over the stud muffin, hanging on his every word and anticipating his next shady move.

HOTD Producer Doesn't Understand The Obsession With Daemon

Hess said it baffles her when she sees the fans' support of Daemon on social media. From Facebook to Twitter to TikTok, the overwhelming majority of the fans love Daemon Targaryen. She said he is a selfish character who only cares about his own interest, yet the viewers cannot get enough of his antics and schemes.

"I agree with you. He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role. But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend! I’m a little baffled how they’re all, ‘Oh, daddy!’ And I’m just like: ‘Really?’ How — in what way — was he a good partner, father or brother — to anybody? You got me. He ain’t Paul Rudd," Sarah Hess told The Hollywood Reporter.

Daemon Creates Chaos In Episode 10

Hess admitted that Matt Smith is an outstanding actor and deserves all the praise for his role. However, the audience's support for him might change after the House of The Dragon Season 1 finale, and they see the utter chaos he creates.

“We will see a different side of him,” Hess said regarding the upcoming finale. “Right now, we're writing season two and figuring out the nature of his relationship with Rhaenyra. There are many interpretations [in George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood] to that.”

It's hard for most HOTD fans to comprehend Daemon doing anything to make them withdraw their support for him. How do you feel about Daemon Targaryen?