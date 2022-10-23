50 Cent Says 'Don't Believe The Media Hype, Kanye West Is Not Crazy'

50 Cent doesn't think Kayne West is as crazy as the media led the public to believe. Kayne West/Wikimedia

Kanye West and 50 Cent have been fixtures of hip-hop culture for the past 20 years. As a rap industry veteran, Curtis Jackson (50 Cent) spoke about Ye (Kanye West) and his recent provocative social media posts which attacked the Jewish community.

According to Hip Hop Dx, 50 said he forgave Ye for the attacks on the Jewish media, but he thinks he's playing a dangerous game by making it a habit to post such triggering subject matter on social media.

“I think he’s in a dangerous area. I forgive him for the things that he said because I’ve already identified when something’s going on that I don’t understand," 50 Cent explained. “Even the White Lives Matter thing, there’s nothing for me to say about it. I watch it and say, ‘Okay, that’s him doing what he does, what Kanye would do.’ Even the Trump support was a little out there for me. One week it’s ‘I don’t want my kids raised by a white woman,’ and the next week it’s ‘I wanna go home.’”

50 Doesn't Think Ye Is Crazy

Jackson said he doesn't believe West is crazy. He doesn't think he is unaware of what he is saying/doing. Instead, 50 believes he knows what he is saying, knows it is wrong, yet continues to do it.

“He’s offering a description of crazy, but when you get in certain areas, they’re not gonna actually be compassionate for what’s going on with him. He’s not crazy where he doesn’t know what he’s saying. He knows exactly what he’s saying,” Curtis Jackson said.

50 isn't sure what Ye's motivation could be for making such controversial comments. However, if his motivation was to keep his name in the media, he smashed that goal. Do you think Kanye West is crazy? Share your thoughts with me in the comments section below. Don't forget to follow me to read more of my articles.